Seccl hails ‘tremendous achievement’ with new B Corp certification status

Seccl has revealed today that it has achieved B Corp certification as it joins the growing group of purpose-driven businesses – including its parent, Octopus, which scored in the top 10% of B Corps globally

Seccl, the Octopus owned embedded investment platform, has achieved certification as a B Corp, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

Certified B Corps are companies that have been verified as meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability – and that have demonstrated a commitment to improving these standards over the long term. The certification process requires rigorous assessment across five key areas: People, Planet, Community, Governance and Customers.

Seccl took part in the assessment as part of Octopus Group’s recertification (Octopus first became a B Corp three years ago), alongside the other Group companies Octopus Money, Octopus Investments, and The Aurora Group. Octopus Legacy and amicable formed part of the Octopus Investments assessment due to their smaller size, but all companies qualify as B Corps in their own right. Octopus Group now scores in the top 10% of B Corps globally, with a score of 122, and is aiming to be in the top 1% at the next assessment in three years’ time.

David Ferguson, CEO, Seccl said:

“At Seccl, we hold ourselves to ever higher standards. We want to build a company that’s not only a delight to work with, but which seeks to show that business can be done differently and for the benefit of all. We’re on a mission to help more people invest, and invest well, and we don’t think that there’s a trade-off between doing good and creating value.

“The B Corp accreditation is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of the incredible work being done by everyone here at Seccl to build a business which aligns its interests with those of our customers, employees, community and the environment while trying to fix a broken industry.

“It’s also testament to the ever-higher standards we hold ourselves to – and would be impossible without the maturity and resilience that we have been steadily building into our operations over the last few years.”