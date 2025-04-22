Shackleton launch a new division

Chartered Financial Advisers, Shackleton, has announced the launch of a Personal Injury and Court of Protection Division. This important development has been facilitated by their acquisition from the Irwin Mitchell Group of IM Asset Management (‘IMAM’), including TWP Wealth (‘TWP’), the financial planning company acquired by IMAM in 2022. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the FCA.

According to Shackleton, the focus of this division will be to help clients who have suffered life-changing injuries plan for their future by offering tailored financial planning and investment advice.

Together, IMAM and TWP have 20 advisers and provide financial planning and investment management to c.1,600 clients, accounting for funds under management and advice of approximately £1.4bn, the majority of which is managed by IMAM internally. IMAM is based in Sheffield, with advisers also in Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and London. TWP is a HNW Independent Financial planning firm based in Alderley Edge, Manchester, where it will continue to focus on its core market under the Shackleton brand.

Led by CEO Stewart Sanderson, the IMAM/TWP team of 88 staff will join Shackleton after completion. Mr Sanderson will also join the Shackleton Executive Committee.

Shackleton is a Chartered financial adviser and wealth manager headquartered in London. Since 2021, the firm has grown rapidly and brought together a group of like-minded firms through strategic acquisitions, creating a unified and client-focused approach to wealth management under a single, integrated operating model.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Shackleton, commented “We are delighted to welcome the highly experienced IMAM and TWP teams to the Shackleton Group. Indeed, we are excited to be creating a new division which brings additional skill sets to our bench of financial planning and wealth management capabilities, and strengthens our presence in Yorkshire and the North West of England. Importantly, the creation of this new division aligns with the core values that sit at the heart of our company – caring, respectful, fair, dependable and courageous.

“As we continue to grow, our goal remains clear—to become Britain’s financial adviser, providing expert financial advice nationwide at a price people can afford.”

Stewart Sanderson, CEO of IMAM, added: “We are pleased to be joining a company that has an overarching ambition to grow its team, product offering, geographical footprint and subsequently its client base. When talking to potential suitors about the next home for our team and business, it became very clear that Shackleton will be a great place where we can continue to flourish and grow our business. The work we do for our clients who have suffered such challenging circumstances is truly purposeful and we are excited to be creating a new division at Shackleton to support more clients who need this specialist advice”

Craig Marshall, Group CEO of Irwin Mitchell, concluded: “This deal aligns with our strategy to simplify our structure and allows us to invest further to grow our core offer as a full-service law firm. We’re the leading complex personal injury firm, we have one of the largest national private client practices in the UK, and we provide comprehensive legal advice for mid-market corporate businesses.

“The move also presents a great opportunity for IMAM to build on their strong foundations, having grown over the last 20 years to be a resilient and sustainable business, with a strong client ethos and culture. The knowledge, expertise and working relationships we have developed over the years will be important to us and our clients, and where appropriate, following the completion of the deal, we look forward to working with Shackleton in future.”