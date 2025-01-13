Shepherds Friendly partners with TrunkBBI for first TV advert

Shepherds Friendly, the award-winning UK financial mutual with a legacy spanning almost two centuries, is excited to announce the release of its first TV advertisement, marking a significant evolution in its marketing approach.

This launch coincides with the Greater Manchester mutual recently surpassing 150,000 in-force policies, marking an important moment in its history.

The advert, broadcast through Sky on Demand and YouTube and crafted to resonate emotionally with viewers, captures pivotal life moments, with each scene highlighting the mutual’s role in supporting its members through life’s major transitions.

Scenes include a couple eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, another embarking on their journey as homeowners, and a mother experiencing the bittersweet farewell as her daughter leaves for university.

“This advertisement is a tribute to our members and their stories,” said Zac Chetwynd, Senior Head of Marketing at Shepherds Friendly. “We aimed to create a campaign that not only reflects our values but also connects on a deeply personal level with our audience. While we’re a modern, progressive mutual, our focus for almost 200 years has been on putting our members first. We’ve been successful in past growth, and we’re now excited to develop and expand our brand. We’re looking forward to seeing it roll out across screens.”

Created with TrunkBBI, the advertisement is part of a national campaign across multiple media formats. Sitting within a broader strategy to enhance brand visibility, the ‘mutual moments’ theme aims to connect more deeply with both existing and potential members.

Adam Britton, Chief Creative Officer at TrunkBBI, said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to bring Shepherds Friendly’s first TV campaign to life, with everything from strategy and ideation to production, media, and performance handled in-house at TrunkBBI. Capturing their core values was key, and we’re excited to see it hit the screens. This has been a strong partnership from the start, and we’re excited to keep building on it as we continue working together.”