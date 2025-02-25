Sign up to receive your complimentary printed copy of IFA Magazine!

We are excited to be offering the opportunity for our readers to receive printed copies of IFA Magazine, at absolutely no charge, ten times per year.

IFA Magazine is now the only publication still in print within the UK financial services space, something we are very proud of. To subscribe to receive a copy of each magazine going forwards, please just fill in your details below:

Thanks for joining our magazine circulation list! You can unsubscribe any time by getting in touch with us at info@ifamagazine.com.