Simplify Consulting hires Premier Miton’s Louise Greig to be COO

Financial Services consultancy firm, Simplify Consulting (‘Simplify’) has appointed Louise Greig in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Starting in September 2025, Louise joins from Premier Miton Investors where she spent six years serving as the Director of Customer Operations playing a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s investor servicing strategy and overseeing key regulatory functions, including the FCA’s Client Assets (CASS) regime, holding the certified responsibility for a medium firm.

Before Premier Miton, she held senior positions at Deloitte, FNZ, Citibank, and Standard Life, where she led transformational change programmes and operational risk initiatives across the investment and wealth management sectors.

Louise’s role will be to manage all the operational activities of the business in an efficient way, as it grows. This will allow the founding partners and the newly appointed Practice Director to focus on establishing and maintaining strong client relationships to foster continued growth, aligned to commercial principles as the business implements its 5-year growth plan.

Simplify is looking to scale the company and expand the reach of the business into new sectors and will be making a number of significant hires over the coming months. In the five years to January 2025, turnover increased almost five-fold.

Wealth Division

In addition to Louise’s appointment, Simplify has hired Nick Clarke as Director of the Wealth practice, together with Rachel Allen as lead consultant. Andy Greenfield will also join Simplify on a permanent basis as a Lead Consultant, having been working as an associate at Simplify since December 2024.

Nick has over 25 years’ experience in business transformation and wealth management. As the former Head of Business Transformation at the Alpine Formula One Team, Nick has a proven ability to align strategic goals with agile delivery. His innovative approach focuses on maximising business efficiency and creating value through cutting-edge process design and optimization. Nick has successfully led multi-million-pound transformation programs, managed teams of over 100 professionals, and overseen complex change initiatives, including organisational redesigns, re-platforming, offshoring, outsourcing, and M&A integrations.

Before Alpine Formula One he worked in business transformation, customer experience and business architecture for Skandia, Old Mutual Wealth and Capita.

Rachel has over 25 years expertise in Marketing, Communications, Change Management, Strategy, and Operations within the financial services sector. She joins from M&G where she was Platform Transformation Director. Prior to her nine years at M&G, Rachel worked for a number of financial Services companies including, Sun Life, Lloyds Banking Group and Axa Financial.

Andy was previously Head of PMO at Quilter as well as Programme Manager at Zurich Insurance Company, where he led the underwriting transformation programme. Before that he was in the British Army for 21 years.

Kate Monserrate, co-founder and CEO of Simplify, says: “We are looking to take Simplify to the next stage of growth and extend our reach in both new and existing sectors. Having seen rapid growth and demand from the wealth and financial services sector, due in no small part to massive developments in technology, regulation and changing customer needs, we need to ensure we have the resources and structure to meet clients’ needs and continue to deliver an exceptional service offering.

“We welcome Louise, Nick, Rachel and Andy who will play a crucial role alongside the existing team in helping us to realise our future growth plans. This is just the beginning for Simplify in 2025 – we will be announcing further news over the course of the year.”

Founded in 2014, by Kate Monserrate and Carl Woodward, Simplify provides consultancy services across the wealth management sector, from advice and distribution, through to platforms, asset managers and the supporting business and technology outsourcers.

The firm has worked with some of the largest/best known asset and wealth management organisations in the UK. On 01 May this year, the company’s success was recognised at the Wealth & Asset Management Awards in being shortlisted for operational consultancy of the year.