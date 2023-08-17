SimplyBiz announces schedule for largest training and development plan in the sector

SimplyBiz has announced the details of its autumn events programme, offering over 150 options for its member firms over the next three months. The schedule, which is the largest of its kind, includes a selection of virtual and physical events to meet adviser demand, with subjects including investments, regulation, lending, protection, technology, and pensions, with additional best practice forums for advisers to engage and share ideas.

SimplyBiz’s autumn round of Learning and Development Events (LDEs), which cover 20 venues across England and Wales for SimplyBiz Members, and six venues in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and North England for Compliance First Clients, will feature key regulatory updates as usual, and updates from its senior management team, including Joint CEO, Neil Stevens.

Alongside the learning programme, a series of key training events are also running, including supervisor courses, SMF 16 and SMF 17 workshops, mortgage fraud prevention, and money laundering training.

Marc Thompson, Adviser Services Director of SimplyBiz, commented:

“We’re proud to have launched such a broad autumn events programme, which we believe covers the learning and development needs of the adviser community. Against a backdrop of significant change, and an economic landscape in which clients may need more face-to-face time than they have previously, we understand the pressures on advisers’ time, and work closely with both our provider partners and expert and specialist teams across the business to ensure that each event is valuable and, hopefully, enjoyable.

“The feedback we receive from our members is vital to us shaping the schedule – both in terms of content and format – and our fantastic attendance numbers for the beginning of the year suggest that we are getting this right.”