Simplybiz strengthens business consultancy range with ongoing services proposition’

Simplybiz has announced the broadening of its business consultancy service with the addition of a new proposition designed to support advisers through the full diagnostic analysis and creation of a compliant ongoing review service.

Delivered over a series of in-depth consultative sessions, the ongoing review service option will include an assessment of firms’ charging models, client agreements, and disengagement policies, and a review of their monitoring systems and MI readiness. The ongoing review service joins a host of business consultancy propositions from Simplybiz which includes support for firms around charging structures, Centralised Investment and Retirement propositions, Consumer Duty implementation, and Annual Review delivery.

Simplybiz Business Consultancy Manager, Zayd Ahmad, explained the new service had been designed to offer advisers choice in the way they managed their adherence to the regulator’s guidance.

He continued, “Simplybiz already provides a range of support for advisers around ongoing reviews, but the addition of the new business consultancy annual review service means they can opt for an approach with more expert, hands-on guidance.

We wanted to ensure our ongoing services proposition helped the advice firm to not only explore its internal processes and documentation but also feel confident they are meeting the guidelines set out by the FCA in this area. We’re passionate about helping advisers keep on top of their regulatory requirements in whichever way suits them best and creating more time for them to spend with clients.”