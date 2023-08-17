SJP appoints Hetal Mehta as head of economic research

St. James’s Place (SJP) announces the appointment of Hetal Mehta as Head of Economic Research.

In the newly created role, Hetal will set an economic framework and the house economic view for SJP. She will work closely with the CIO, investment team and the firm’s Investment Committee to provide input and critical challenge to SJP’s asset allocation view.

Hetal, who will join SJP on 21st August, has more than 17 years of experience in economics working across the private and public sector.

Most recently, she worked as a Senior European Economist at Legal & General Investment Management where she was responsible for UK, Eurozone, Scandi economic and central bank views and analysis. Prior to this, she worked at Daiwa Capital Markets, Oxford Economics and the Office of the Deputy PM and HM Treasury.

Tom Beal, Director of Investments at St. James’s Place, comments: “Hetal will be instrumental in setting our house economic view and challenging our investment team’s approach on asset allocation. Adding an economist to our in-house investment team will further strengthen our capabilities and ensure we continue to deliver on our goal to provide a best-in-class investment proposition to meet the evolving needs of our Partners and clients.”

Hetal Mehta, said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the investment team at SJP. We are in a challenging period for monetary policy and central banking and I look forward to helping the business, as well as SJP’s Partners and clients, to navigate the economic impacts in this environment.”