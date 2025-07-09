SmartSearch and Plannr partner to deliver seamless AML compliance for wealth management firms

SmartSearch, the UK’s leading provider of digital anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Plannr, the modern CRM and back-office platform built specifically for financial planners and wealth management firms.

This integration brings together SmartSearch’s robust AML verification and monitoring technology with Plannr’s intuitive and customisable platform, enabling financial planning firms to carry out compliance checks and client onboarding processes seamlessly within their day-to-day workflows.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Plannr to bring a new level of automation and simplicity to AML compliance in the financial planning space,” said Kerry Cleary, Partnership Director at SmartSearch. “This collaboration allows firms using Plannr to streamline their compliance obligations, reduce risk, and remain confidently aligned with regulatory standards—all from within one integrated platform.”

This strategic integration significantly enhances the compliance capabilities available to Plannr users. By leveraging SmartSearch’s comprehensive solution, which incorporates a triple bureau approach to electronic identity verification and AML checks, users will benefit from unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. SmartSearch’s system draws on the combined strength of data from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, ensuring a far more tougher and reliable verification process than solutions relying on fewer sources. This comprehensive data aggregation is crucial, as information reported to each bureau can vary, meaning our method dramatically reduces the risk of missing vital intelligence.

This data foundation translates directly into tangible benefits for Plannr users: automated AML and identity checks are triggered directly from the Plannr interface, leading to faster, frictionless client onboarding. The partnership introduces technology to Plannr that supplies an industry-leading pass rate of up to 97% and completes KYC checks in as little as 2 seconds, all supported by real-time data verification and continuous compliance monitoring. This ensures Plannr users meet stringent regulatory standards with exceptional speed, precision, and confidence.

Gareth Thompson, Chief Technical Architect at Plannr, comments: “This integration has been highly anticipated, and we’re delighted to have partnered so effectively with SmartSearch in pursuit of our quest to bring expert advice tools under one roof. By enabling seamless data sharing across platforms and eliminating the need for re-keying, we’re significantly boosting adviser efficiency and reducing manual entry errors. Thanks to SmartSearch’s robust API and Plannr’s modern, open architecture, the tools now work in perfect harmony with one another, delivering a truly streamlined experience with everything advisers need in one place.”

This partnership reflects both companies’ shared mission to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and support firms in meeting regulatory demands with ease.

For more information about the SmartSearch and Plannr integration, visit: https://www.smartsearch.com/plannr