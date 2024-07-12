Söderberg & Partners invests in three more IFA firms

Swedish wealth manager Söderberg & Partners announces it has made investments in three more IFA firms as it expands its presence in the UK financial advice space.

The three firms are:

HCF Partnership and Essex Financial Management Ltd, based in Radlett, Hertfordshire. These two financial services firms have been in business since 1982. HCF provides a range of services to help clients navigate their financial life, from owning a property, through to managing their wealth and health. HCF’s goal is to provide its services to as many clients are possible with the financial and operational support of Söderberg & Partners.

Grosvenor Consultancy, a regional IFA based in Bristol and Swindon. The firm has around £650m of client assets under management, with 16 advisers and 19 support staff. Grosvenor Consultancy prides itself on strong retention of both clients and advisers.

Prosperity IFA, a Crowborough-based firm founded in 2012 by Simon Munday. Prosperity IFA manages around £130m of client money. An associate member of the Personal Finance Society, the firm takes pride in the great service it delivers to clients in the South East. Prosperity IFA builds lasting relationships with its clients to help them achieve their financial goals.

Gustaf Rentzhog, Chief Executive Officer at Söderberg & Partners, commented: “Our strategy as we launched into the UK market has always been to invest in the best advice businesses we can find and help them move to the next level. With the resources and technology of a larger firm behind them, we are seeing the IFAs in which we invest develop their client offering and expand their regional businesses. We are delighted to be able to announce Söderberg & Partners has taken stakes in three more advice businesses, and we look forward to helping them scale up and improve efficiencies in future.”

Kevin Simmons, Managing Director of HCF Partnership Ltd and Essex Financial Management Ltd, said: “We are very excited to have found a company in Söderberg & Partners that shares our values and wants to support our growth as well as enhancing our capabilities.”

Ben Olson, Managing Director of Grosvenor Consultancy, said: “We have been very impressed with all the staff members we have met from Söderberg & Partners. We are excited about starting our journey to improve our service to clients and streamline our processes. We are very confident that Söderberg & Partners will deliver on their technology development.”

Simon Munday, Founder and Managing Director of Prosperity IFA, added: “We have been so impressed with Söderberg & Partners since they first made contact with us in 2023. Unlike consolidators, they were keen to partner with us and help us grow, all the while building efficiencies into our processes and helping us drive down costs to clients. We are thrilled to have Söderberg as a partner and look forward to working with them and continuing to improve our client proposition and journey.We will be at the forefront of financial planning moving forwards adopting new technology and services and integrating them into our processes to enable us to deliver to more clients as we grow across the region.”

In April, Söderberg & Partners announced it had made investments in four IFA firms: Courtney Havers; Bespoke-Advice Ltd; Clear Financial Advice; and Bigmore Associates.

Earlier this year the group revealed plans to buy a significant minority stake in Bath-based advisory firm Fidelius for an undisclosed sum, as well as investing in London wealth manager Vintage and Croydon-based PK Financial.

Last year the firm took minority stakes in Timothy James & Partners; Dartington Wealth Management; Generation Financial Services and Atherton York. These marked Söderberg’s first major investments in the UK as part of its strategy to invest in advice firms and support their growth.