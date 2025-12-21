Source Insurance donates entire Christmas marketing budget to The Huggard, supporting emergency housing for people experiencing homelessness

This Christmas, Source Insurance has chosen to redirect its seasonal marketing budget to The Huggard, a Cardiff-based charity providing vital emergency accommodation and support for people experiencing homelessness.

Instead of launching a traditional festive campaign, Source Insurance is shining a light on community goodwill and social responsibility through “Christmas Without the Trimmings” an initiative that focuses on compassion over commercialism at a time when many are facing hardship.

The donation will help The Huggard deliver essential services throughout the challenging winter period, including access to emergency beds, warm meals, health support, and pathways into long-term accommodation. With homelessness on the rise, the support aims to make a tangible difference to some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

Louise Watkins, Director of Customer Experience at Source Insurance added:

“This Christmas, we wanted to focus on what truly matters: people. While festive campaigns come and go, the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness are very real. Donating our Christmas campaign budget to The Huggard felt a small but necessary contribution to our community.”

A Sarah Liney, Head of Finance and Facilities atThe Huggard added:

“Source Insurance’s generous donation will support our emergency beds and day services where we offer support, food, health care and more, 365 days per year.

Winter is a particularly busy time of year for us and this generous donation is incredibly impactful in allowing us to keep our services open and delivery high quality support to those most in need.”