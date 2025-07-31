Sparrows Capital expands SCore MPS market range for advisers

Evidence-based investing pioneer Sparrows Capital is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its top performing Sparrows SCore MPS Market range, providing financial advisers with even greater flexibility to align portfolios with their clients’ diverse investment needs.

The expanded range of model portfolios now offers equity allocations in 10% increments, from 0% up to 100% equity. This enhancement broadens the spectrum of available risk profiles, enabling advisors to achieve greater suitability and flexibility across various client goals and risk appetites.

The Sparrows SCore MPS Market range continues to offer highly competitive fees with OCFs ranging from 0.09% to 0.12% and capped at £20 per client on certain platforms.

Arnie Millington, Head of Business Development at Sparrows Capital commented: “Our mission is to provide straightforward, effective investment solutions and we are thrilled to introduce this level of flexibility as advisers help investors navigate complex markets while balancing their longer-term investment goals. By offering 10% equity increments, we’re empowering advisors to serve their clients’ needs better, whether they are cautious or growth-driven, all while maintaining our commitment to demonstrating value through low-cost solutions.”

The Sparrows SCore MPS Market portfolios maintain their core characteristics:

Capitalisation-weighted portfolios, without factor or ESG overlays.

Globally diversified across equities and investment-grade fixed income.

Constructed with long-only, unleveraged investment vehicles for simplicity and transparency.

Built on an evidence-based investing philosophy that closely tracks market returns.

The 10% increments are available on a wide range of platforms, ensuring consistency across the range.

Defaqto rating

The announcement comes as Defaqto has confirmedrisk rating the full SCore MPS Market range, aimed at further supporting advisers with client suitability. Additionally, Sparrows Capital continues to hold its 5-star Defaqto Expert Rating for Discretionary Fund Management, covering the entire Sparrows Score MPS suite.

The Sparrows Capital SCore Market Equity 100 is currently placed first in the Defaqto Adventurous Comparator having returned 79.71% (over 5 years cumulative to end of February 2025) against the sector average of 45.75%.

The Sparrows Capital SCore Market Equity 80 is also placed sixth in Defaqto’s Growth Comparator sector having returned 63.34% against the sector average of 39.79%, over the same period.

The SCore MPS Market range (20% increments) are also risk-profiled by Dynamic Planner.

For further consistency, the expanded Market range now mirrors the 10% equity step structure already employed in Sparrows Capital’s Factor and Responsible MPS solutions, offering a unified framework across the entire Sparrows SCore MPS suite. This strategic alignment underscores Sparrows Capital’s dedication to delivering lasting value and simplifying the investment process for advisors and their clients.