St. James’s Place comments on the future of the Triple Lock

As the UK grapples with the twin challenges of an ageing population and mounting fiscal strain, few policies ignite as much debate—and political caution—as the State Pension Triple Lock. Claire Trott, Head of Advice at St. James’s Place, comments:

“The long-term affordability of the Triple Lock has been questioned for some time and understandably so. With people living longer and the Triple Lock delivering higher increases more frequently than originally anticipated, the cost has exceeded expectations and is only set to rise further.

“Yet despite the fiscal pressure, it remains a politically sensitive promise. With many pensioners still living in poverty, and also being a reliable voting demographic, few politicians are willing to risk tampering with it.

“If reform were to be considered, any proposal would need to ensure adequate support for those on the lowest incomes. Means testing is often raised as a solution, but in practice it’s unlikely to be pursued, given the cost and complexity of implementation outweighing the savings. There are other options such as freezing the State Pension and increasing access to Pension Credit which might be a more pragmatic route – it’s already in place and better targeted to those who need help most.

“Raising the state pension age has been controversial in the past, but it’s arguably the most viable and publicly palatable option in the longer term, as people continue to live and work for longer.”