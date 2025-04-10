St. James’s Place Onuekwusi on where investors should focus their attention amid Trump tariff market volatility

St. James’s Place’ Onuekwusi comments on where investors should focus their attention amid Trump tariff market volatility

Justin Onuekwusi, Chief Investment Officer at St. James’s Place says: “As markets navigate shifting political priorities and a more complex global landscape, rather than reacting to headlines, investors should focus on building portfolios that are resilient and adaptable. This requires a stronger emphasis on diversification – not just across asset classes, but also by geography and investment themes.

“The US market has been showing signs of being expensive for some time, well before recent trade tariff announcements rattled markets. Over the past year, we’ve reassessed our equity exposure and reduced our allocation to US equities, where much of the recent performance has been driven by a narrow group of large-cap tech stocks. Given the size of the US market globally, maintaining an allocation to US equities remains prudent, however we believe an underweight position is warranted as valuations remain elevated.

“Instead, investors may want to turn their attention to markets with broader-based growth and more attractive valuations, such as the UK, Europe, and Japan. The UK equity market, for instance, is undervalued, trading at a notable discount compared to global equities, which presents an opportunity for upside through mean reversion. Despite concerns over domestic economic conditions, UK-listed companies benefit from strong global diversification, solid dividend yields, and exposure to defensive sectors, making them appealing for long-term investors. Similarly, Japanese small and mid-cap stocks present compelling opportunities, especially due to their focus on the domestic market, strong balance sheets, and relative insulation from global trade frictions.

“Increasing exposure to inflation-linked government bonds, such as TIPS, is another strategy that investors could consider to hedge against sticky or elevated inflation and provide downside protection in a slower-growth environment.

“Value investing is also looking increasingly compelling – particularly as many cyclical and industrial stocks remain inexpensive relative to their fundamentals. If inflation proves sticky and interest rates stay elevated for longer, the rotation from growth to value could have meaningful upside. More broadly, investors should be assessing how long-term themes – like energy security, supply chain resilience, defence spending, and AI innovation – are reshaping global capital flows. While these themes shouldn’t dominate asset allocation decisions, they offer valuable context for identifying areas with long-term growth potential.

“While we’re not advocating for a retreat from the markets, now may be a strategic opportunity to reassess portfolio positioning, identify where the risks within your portfolio lie, and take steps to strengthen for greater resilience. The goal is not to predict the next market move, but to build portfolios that can adapt to uncertainty and remain positioned to seize long-term opportunities.”