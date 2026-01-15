Standard Life appoints Neil Jones to strengthen technical wealth planning support for advisers

Standard Life has enhanced its technical wealth planning support for advisers with the appointment of Neil Jones, tax and estate planning specialist.

With more than 30 years’ experience across adviser firms and pension providers, Neil brings specialist expertise in the areas of international wealth management, tax, estate and retirement planning, as Standard Life strengthens its private client and retail intermediary team.

Neil’s role will include providing technical support to adviser firms around wealth management and estate planning strategies covering a broad range of topics and themes. This will be through webinars, consultancy, articles and commentaries. Advisers are currently navigating significant change in wealth and retirement planning with new rules bringing pensions into scope of inheritance tax from April 2027 and reforms to salary sacrifice as announced in the recent Autumn Budget. Standard Life’s most recent IHT webinar attracted nearly 1,000 registrations highlighting the demand for quality technical insight among advisers.

Standard Life also continues to grow its range of tax-efficient solutions for advisers managing their clients’ estate planning needs, recently launching the new Flexible Reversionary Plan (FRP), enhancing its existing trust range, and maintaining a top-three position in the Offshore Bond market.

Commenting on the appointment, Warren Bright, Head of Retail Intermediary and Private Client Distribution at Standard Life, said:

“Neil’s appointment underscores our commitment to supporting advisers as they navigate the ongoing challenges of estate and wealth planning for clients. We’re seeing strong demand for clear guidance and practical insights on the new rules and how best to prepare for the April 2027 changes. With his technical expertise, Neil will be invaluable in helping advisers better understand the impact of the changes as they rethink retirement planning strategies and revise client solutions.”

Neil Jones added:

“I’m excited to join Standard Life at such a pivotal time for the industry. Advisers are facing growing demand to review financial plans ahead of the IHT reform and other regulatory changes. My priority is to provide clear technical guidance through the complexities and offer practical insight that helps advisers deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients in the evolving tax landscape.”