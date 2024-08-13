Standard Life deploys new annuity transfer tracker from Origo

Origo’s new Annuity Transfer Tracker service is being deployed by Standard Life giving advice firms instant, up-to-date information on the progress of their clients’ pension to annuity transfers.

An extension of Origo’s Transfer Service, the Annuity Transfer Tracker enables advisers to see the status of each pension to annuity transfer and where the application is in the system. Everything can be done on screen, avoiding the need to make calls for updates.

Jon Scannell, Head of Annuity Distribution, Retirement Income, at Standard Life, said: “We are always looking at how we can enhance our service to advisers. The Annuity Transfer Tracker will help us improve our customer service by enabling advisers to quickly see where the transfer is in the system, and so keep clients updated, helping them to deliver a better service to their clients.

“At the same time, it will take time and cost out of the process for both us and our advisers. We expect it to be very popular with the advice firms buying our pensions and annuities.”

Anthony Rafferty, CEO Origo, says: “Our new Annuity Transfer Tracker can have a significant and immediate impact on time and resource savings for both provider and advice firm back-office staff.

“Using an API, the service is easily integrated with adviser platforms and software systems and can help providers reduce their costs to service while also improving performance and service to their advisers.

“It’s a win-win for the industry and great example of what Origo does best, better connecting the industry for the benefit of everyone.”