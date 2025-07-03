Staying ahead on pensions and retirement income | IFAM 140 | July/August 2025

Hot topics for the summer season

With summer well and truly here, we’re delighted to bring you our latest edition of IFA Magazine. It’s packed with insights, expert views, and plenty of thought-provoking reading to keep you informed and inspired over the summer months.

The truth behind selling your IFA firm

After years of building your IFA business with dedication and passion, the decision to sell is one of the biggest you’ll ever make. But what really happens behind the scenes when advisers decide it’s time to move on? Claire Spillane, Acquisitions Director at AFH Wealth Management, lifts the lid on the process and shares what advisers can expect when they’re ready to take this major step.

Helping advisers and asset managers rethink strategies

Today’s markets are full of surprises and not always the pleasant kind. That’s where structured products and innovative thinking come into play. To get the latest on how advisers can use these for their clients’ benefit, our Senior Financial Journalist Jenny Hunter sat down with Yassine Bahemou of Leonteq to explore fresh ideas.

In focus: Retirement income and pensions

Retirement planning has always been central to financial advice but regulatory change and evolving client needs are making it even more critical. That’s why we’re shining a spotlight on retirement income and pension strategies as our special ‘In Focus’ this month, with five in-depth features covering the latest developments from Page 16, challenges, and solutions for advisers as follows:

• Richard Parkin of BNY Investments makes the case for a Managed Income approach to support clients approaching and in retirement.

• Dynamic Planner’s Steph Willcox unpacks the key findings of the FCA’s thematic review on retirement income advice.

• Brooks Macdonald shares why their newly launched Retirement Strategies could be a timely addition to your client toolkit.

• Defaqto’s Richard Hulbert examines six major pension changes proposed by the government and the questions advisers should be asking.

• A summary of industry reactions to June’s long awaited Pension Schemes Bill.

Better Business: From podcasts to professional growth

In our Better Business section, we kick off with highlights from our IFA Talk podcasts in June, including the launch of WealthDFM Talk, the new podcast series diving into market moves and economic trends.

We also ask whether the CISI’s Certified Financial Planner™ designation is worth the effort. Spoiler alert: for many, the journey is tough but transformative. Four professionals share their first-hand experiences of earning this gold-standard qualification.

Then, we turn to the role of technology, AI, and the next generation of wealth, with FE fundinfo’s David Scholes exploring what advisers really think about the forces reshaping the industry.

Insights you won’t want to miss

To wrap up, we bring you the latest from the mortgage and property world with highlights from our daily online coverage of this key market segment.

Finally, a reminder to take a look at our brand new Multi-Asset Fund Insights publication, sponsored by Schroders and enriched with Defaqto’s analysis. If you enjoy IFA Magazine, we think you’ll find this new publication which was released in June, to be a valuable addition to your reading list.

https://ifamagazine.com/2025-multi-asset-fund-insights/

Thank you for joining us for our summer edition – I hope you find it useful.

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine