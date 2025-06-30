STEP announces its highest achieving students from across globe

The global professional membership body STEP is delighted to announce the winners of this year’s worldwide Excellence Awards. STEP’s Excellence Awards celebrate exceptional student achievement by recognising the highest achievers across all STEP qualifications and its Essay Route to membership.

A total of 47 practitioners from Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Dubai, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Switzerland, the UK, and the US are featured in this year’s top scorers. The geographic range and number of winners demonstrate the global appeal and relevance of STEP’s qualifications and membership.

STEP offers entry-level Certificates and specialist Advanced Certificates, which can be taken individually or as part of the STEP Diploma. It is widely recognised as the benchmark qualification for the private client and wealth planning industry.

Accountants, lawyers, trustees, bankers and others take the exams to demonstrate their specialist knowledge and expertise. Completion of the STEP Diploma, plus the requisite experience, can lead to full STEP membership and use of the TEP (Trust and Estate Practitioner) designation.

Commenting on the results, Mark Walley, STEP’s Chief Executive, said: ‘We are proud at STEP to be known for setting the gold standard for advisors through our rigorous qualifications.

‘To pass a STEP qualification is already a significant achievement. To attain a top score, as each Excellence Award winner has, is testament to considerable hard work and commitment to professional development. Congratulations to everyone who has achieved this very high standard.

‘They are among the best and the brightest practitioners who are setting the standard for those advising families across generations. They include names to watch out for in the future.’

Alex Philpott TEP, of MA Partners, achieved the highest score in the Advanced Certificate in the Administration of Trusts (England & Wales). She says: ‘The Advanced Certificate in the Administration of Trusts provided me with enhanced skills and knowledge to ensure I give more rounded advice to clients.

‘Studying towards the STEP Diploma in Trusts & Estates has allowed me to develop my own knowledge and technical understanding as a tax advisor in the private client tax department. I would recommend the Diploma to those wishing to develop and expand their knowledge and skills in the private client industry.’