STEP appoints Emma Lovell as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of STEP is delighted to announce the appointment of Emma Lovell as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Emma is an experienced Chief Executive whose career has spanned professional services, financial services, regulatory and membership bodies. From April 2020 to the end of 2025, Emma was Chief Executive of the Lending Standards Board, the UK’s primary voluntary regulatory body for the financial services sector, and prior to that was Chief Executive of R3 (Association of Business Recovery Professionals), the UK’s membership association for insolvency, restructuring and turnaround professionals.

Alongside her executive leadership career, Emma was a Commissioner for the Institute of Directors, helping to develop the UK’s first voluntary Code of Conduct for company directors launched in 2024. She is also a Non-Executive Director for the Money Advice Liaison Group, a membership body supporting all sectors to improve the lives of people in debt.

The Board was particularly impressed by Emma’s global perspective, her energy and her strong track record as a transformational leader. Her experience and vision will be invaluable in guiding STEP at this pivotal point in its journey and as the organisation moves into its next phase of development.

Commenting on the appointment, newly appointed STEP worldwide Chair Paolo Panico TEP said:

‘Emma brings a truly global view alongside a proven ability to lead complex organisations through change. Her energy, insight and strategic mindset make her exceptionally well placed to lead STEP as we continue to evolve and strengthen our impact worldwide.’

Outgoing Chair Kelly Greig TEP added:

‘STEP is at an important moment in its journey and Emma’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter. She is a transformational and energetic leader whose experience and values align strongly with STEP’s mission and future ambitions.’

Emma is very much looking forward to joining STEP and to engaging with members and other stakeholders over the coming months. She said:

‘I am delighted to be joining the STEP team at such an important time. In an increasingly complex and fast-changing world, the role of trust and estate professionals has never been more vital. STEP members play a crucial role in supporting families and preserving legacies across generations and around the globe.

‘My priority will be to listen to, support and empower members as they navigate change – from emerging technologies to evolving regulatory landscapes – so they can continue to uphold the highest professional standards and inspire confidence in the families and communities they serve.

‘I am committed to building on STEP’s proud history by driving innovation, strengthening global collaboration, championing the highest standards and expanding opportunities so members can continue to make a positive global impact for generations to come.’

Emma has now taken up the role of CEO and is looking forward to engaging with Board, Council, members and staff over the coming months.

The Board would like to thank outgoing CEO Mark Walley for his contribution to STEP over the last seven years. Mark is now on gardening leave until the end of March, when he will formally begin his retirement. The Board is grateful for his leadership and commitment to the organisation over this period.