Tax on cash interest in investment ISAs provides “nudge to normalise investing”

Stephen McGee, Chief Executive of Scottish Friendly, has responded to reported government proposals that would allow HMRC to charge ISA savers 22 per cent tax on cash interest, warning that while the move may prove unpopular with some, it should be viewed in the wider context of encouraging more people to engage with long-term investing.

“We welcome the government’s focus on encouraging more people to invest. While this proposal may not be popular with some savers who hold cash within their investment ISAs, it should be seen as part of a broader effort to prompt greater engagement with long term investing.

“Too many savers remain heavily weighted towards cash by default, even within investment ISAs that are designed to support growth over time. Reforms like this can act as a prompt for people to review how their money is held and whether investing could play a greater role in helping them meet their long term goals.

“Cash will always have an important part to play in a balanced financial picture, particularly for managing short term needs, risk and market volatility. That is why it is essential these changes are introduced with clear guidance, sensible carve outs and enough time for savers to adapt, especially where cash is held temporarily as part of an investment strategy.

“That being said, if handled well, these proposals could provide a useful nudge that helps to normalise investing, increase engagement with savings decisions, and support better outcomes for savers over the long term. For those reasons, the direction of travel should be welcomed.”