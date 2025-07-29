Taxpayers should consider charitable giving to reduce inheritance tax bills and leave more to next of kin

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 29/07/2025 - Tax

Taxpayers should make greater use of charitable giving to reduce their inheritance tax (IHT) bills and leave more of their estates to next of kin, according to Price Bailey, the Top 40 accountancy firm.

According to the firm, IHT liabilities are set to rise for many families in the UK due to a combination of threshold freezes and relief reductions.

Price Bailey explains that the nil-rate band (£325,000), the portion of a person’s estate that is not subject to IHT, and the residence nil-rate band (£175,000), an additional inheritance tax allowance that applies when a person leaves their home – or a share of It – to direct descendants, have been frozen until April 2030. As property values and asset prices rise, more estates are being pulled into the IHT net – a process called “fiscal drag”.

In addition, reliefs like Business Property Relief (BPR) and Agricultural Property Relief (APR) will be capped at £1 million per individual from April 2026, according to Government proposals. Any qualifying assets above that threshold will only receive 50% relief, rather than 100% previously. The Government has also hiked IHT on AIM shares and proposes to include unused pension funds in the IHT calculation from April 2027.

Price Bailey points out that bequests made to charities in wills are exempt from IHT and if taxpayers leave 10 percent or more of their estates to charity, the rate of IHT applied to their estates is reduced from 40 percent to 36 percent, which can increase the amount left to next of kin.

Michael Morter, Private Client Tax Director at Price Bailey, comments: “Charities are concerned about people reducing their charitable giving as a result of their increased exposure to IHT. It sounds counterintuitive but taxpayers should be considering altering bequests to charities in their wills, as increased giving can sometimes mean more goes to next of kin and to charity.”

“Charitable giving as an IHT mitigation strategy is often underused. Many people focus on more familiar tactics like lifetime gifts, using trusts, or leveraging business and agricultural reliefs. The 10% charitable legacy rule, which reduces the IHT rate from 40% to 36% on the rest of the estate, is frequently overlooked.”

He adds: “There is a significant portion of estates where the opportunity is missed partly because there is a misconception that giving to charity necessarily means giving less to family.”

Scenario: £1.55 million estate

Assumptions:

  • Nil-rate band (NRB) + residence NRB = £500,000
  • No debts or lifetime gifts
  • Beneficiaries are direct descendants (not a spouse/civil partner)
  • Bequests to charity in Will are £60,000
  • Estate includes a qualifying residence


Option 1: Current charitable gift

  • Taxable estate = £1.55m – £500k – £60k = £990k
  • IHT @ 40% = £396,000
  • Family receives = £1,094,000 and charity receives £60,000


Option 2: increased charitable gift, lower IHT rate, more for family

By gifting £120,000, and assuming the baseline amount calculated includes liabilities or admin deductions, such as executor fees, pushes the threshold low enough that £120k is 10%. In this scenario, the family gets £1,200 more and the charity receives more.

  • IHT rate drops to 36%
  • IHT = £930k × 36% = £334,800
  • Family receives = £1.55m – £120k – £334k = £1,095,200
  • Charity receives = £120,000

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.