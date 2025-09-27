The Autumn checklist to protect your home insurance

UK homeowners are being warned to take extra care this autumn, as insurance experts shed light that these simple mistakes could lead to claims being rejected. Recent Google Trends data also reveals a 5,000% spike in UK searches for “blocked gutters” in the past 30 days.

With many Brits not aware of the insurance pitfalls that Autumn brings the landlord insurance experts at Alan Boswell Group have collated a list of the key autumnal mistakes that could impact your home insurance, as well as expert insight by Heath Alexander-Bew, Director at Alan Boswell Group to advise homeowners on how to stay protected this autumn.

Five autumn slip-ups that could invalidate your home insurance

Failing to clear gutters and drains

As parts of the UK experience signs of an early autumn, this can prompt the build up of falling leaves and blocked gutters and drains. This may seem like a minor issue, but clogged gutters can prevent rainwater from draining properly, which can lead to leaks, damp patches, and even structural damage to your property.

If an insurer investigates a claim and finds the damage was caused by a lack of upkeep, they may refuse to pay out or cost you higher premiums down the line. This is because policies typically require homeowners to take “reasonable care” to maintain their property. Whilst it is unlikely leaf build up on its own would be a principal reason to refuse a claim, it could be a contributing factor.

It’s recommended that gutters are cleared multiple times a year, with as early as September being advised, due to the early fall of leaves this year. Homeowners who are unable to safely access their roofline should hire a professional service to ensure that gutters and downpipes are kept clear and functional.

Failing to correctly service boilers or heating systems

Autumn is the time when boilers and heating systems are switched back on after months of little or no use. Unfortunately, failing to service these systems could result in breakdowns or leakages just as the temperatures drop, meaning insurers may not cover damage that arises from poor monitoring.

It is recommended that households turn on their heating for roughly 30 minutes before cold temperatures arrive, to ensure that the internal parts of the boiler are working normally when not in use, guaranteeing reliable performance for the autumn and winter.

Most manufacturers recommend a yearly service by a qualified Gas Safe engineer. This not only ensures the system is running efficiently, helping to cut energy bills, but also provides a record of servicing should the household ever need to make a claim.

Unsafe use of candles and fireplaces

With shorter days, many households turn to candles, fireplaces, and wood stoves for warmth and light, however, misuse of open flames is one of the most common causes of house fires in autumn and winter.

Leaving candles unattended, placing them near flammable materials, or using a fireplace without a thorough inspection can all increase the risk of fire. If insurers believe negligence led to the incident, such as failing to have your chimney swept or leaving a candle burning overnight, they may decline the claim.

Homeowners should always blow out candles when leaving a room, use heat-resistant holders, and position them away from curtains or furniture. It is recommended that chimneys should be swept annually by a certified professional to ensure they are safe and free from blockages. It is also advised to keep a smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them weekly to verify that they are working correctly.

Ignoring security measures as darker evenings return

During the autumn and winter months burglaries tend to increase as many homes are left unlit during the dark afternoons, which may alert burglars to properties that are empty. Homes left without adequate lighting, or with windows and doors unlocked, are the most vulnerable.

Always be sure to review your home insurance policy and check for what it covers, taking sensible precautions to avoid doubt as to whether you are covered or not is key. Many insurance policies require “reasonable security measures” to be in place in order to qualify.

Homeowners should ensure all locks are in good working order and used whenever the property is unattended. Motion-sensor lighting and timer switches can help create the impression that someone is home. Only leave windows open or unlocked when you are home, and always ensure that you lock all windows and doors before leaving your property.

Poorly stored outdoor furniture and garden items

Autumn often brings stronger winds and heavier rainfall, creating risks for unsecured outdoor items. Trampolines, patio furniture, and even bins or BBQs can become dangerous projectiles in stormy conditions, potentially damaging your home or a neighbour’s property.

If insurers determine that the damage was caused because items were not safely secured or stored away, they may argue negligence and refuse to pay out. In some cases, homeowners could even be liable for third-party damages if their possessions cause damage to someone else’s property.

To avoid this, homeowners should take the time to secure or store away outdoor belongings. Furniture covers, anchor kits, or simply moving items into a shed or garage can make a significant difference during adverse weather.

Heath Alexander-Bew on behalf of the landlord insurance experts at Alan Boswellprovides insight on the importance of regularly checking your home insurance policy and what it covers:

“Autumn brings its own set of risks, from blocked gutters to heating failures and increased burglary rates as evenings get darker. Insurers expect a reasonable level of care from homeowners, and failing to prepare for the season can leave you exposed if you need to make a claim. By carrying out regular inspection and reviewing your policy, you can ensure that your cover remains valid and your home protected as we head into the colder months.

Reading and having a full understanding of your policy can also help you to identify what is and isn’t covered, as well as making you aware of any potential adjustments that may be needed for changes in your home or possessions. Additionally, checking your insurance regularly can help avoid paying too much or having insufficient cover. Even if you don’t think any changes are necessary, it is recommended to renew your insurance annually, as well as after any bigger life events that could affect your insurance needs.”