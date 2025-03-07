The best ways to make the most of Employee Appreciation Day – and beyond!

Today marks Employee Appreciation Day, an opportunity to recognise the people who make your business thrive. With that in mind, Chris Britton, People Experience Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred (RGER), has shared some tips on how businesses and employers can implement a culture of appreciation in the workplace.



Chris Britton, People Experience Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred (RGER), comments: “Employees are the cornerstone of every organisation, and while Employee Appreciation Day is just one day out of the year, it gives employees a chance to actively celebrate the people who make their business possible. Our research finds that when employees feel appreciated and valued, they are 43% more effective in their work, boosting morale and productivity while delivering great business outcomes – a win-win for everyone involved.”

Please see below for Chris’ top tips:

Personalise your manager-led recognition

Showing recognition for an employee’s contributions is something that many organisations and managers think they are doing well, and many are. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Shout-outs during team meetings, however sometimes it’s not entirely focussed on what the employee feels are their main accomplishments.

Try encouraging your managers and leadership to ask “what are you most proud of?” when speaking to their direct reports in 1:1s. This is a really simple but effective idea to prevent great work from being missed, especially when it’s someone else’s hard work that may not have been in full view of the rest of the team.

Great creative with your rewards

Recognition is sometimes only half the battle, and our research found that employees feel truly appreciated when they are rewarded for their contributions. But this can be difficult if you don’t have a substantial reward budget or are needing to cut back.

Fortunately, rewards don’t always have to have a monetary value. Why not nominate someone for a learning and development opportunity or even offer them lunch with the CEO or another member of the leadership team? By investing in an employee’s development and progression within your organisation, it shows how you value them for what they bring to your company and have made a commitment to their growth.

Celebrate company culture and values

Company culture is a critical element in your employees’ drive to stay and do their work, and to interact with each other in meaningful ways. And your employer brand plays a huge role in this.

Take a look at your core values and think about how this reflects in your workplace. Can more be done to encourage teamwork and foster a sense of belonging within the organisation? With the rise of hybrid working, are measures being taken so all employees, whether in-office, mixed or solely work-from-home, are still collaborating and communicating with each other? Consider team-building activities, nominated awards and culture walls where team members can post messages and photos – all encouraging a people- and culture-led approach that will boost wellbeing.

4. Refresh your manager training

Our HR Priority report has found that 83% of UK employees state that they feel more motivated and productive at work if they have a manager who cares. But at the same time, only 57% of people managers feel enabled and supported to be a great manager.

Take a second look at the training and education you have in place for current and prospective managers. As well as work policies and processes, managers should also be educated on the wellbeing tools and resources available for their teams navigating challenges either inside or outside of work. Even if you offer a wide range of benefits and initiatives to support your people and their needs, if your managers aren’t aware of their role in promoting and utilising them, then usage is likely to suffer.

Get everyone together and throw a party

Whether you’re hosting an in-person celebration with drinks and snacks, or blocking out some time in everyone’s calendars with a virtual town hall they can dial into, getting everyone together is a great way to spend Employee Appreciation Day.

You could publish a company-wide blog post in the days leading up, to educate your people on EAD and its importance to your organisation. Acknowledgements of major milestones and challenges faced within the organisation, as well as your people’s role in them, can help you tie your appreciation into your company’s journey and create a deeper sense of belonging.