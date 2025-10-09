The case for smarter mortgage advice | M&PI 21 | October 2025

Turning a new leaf in mortgage and property insight

As autumn makes its arrival and the leaves begin to turn, this month’s Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine delivers a snapshot of fresh perspectives on just some of the trends, technologies, and transformations shaping what’s next. From smarter systems to shifting legislation, and with insight from some of the industry’s most forward-thinking voices, we explore how innovation and reform are redefining the mortgage and property landscape.

The future of mortgage advice: technology meets expertise

In a sector where outdated processes and disconnected systems have long slowed progress, Acreis leading the charge toward a more connected future. In our exclusive interview for the October edition, Founder and CEO Justus Brown shares how his own frustrating mortgage journey inspired the creation of an all-in-one platform designed to streamline the advice process and improve client outcomes. From data integration to AI-driven efficiency, discover how smarter tools are helping advisers work faster, stay compliant, and focus more on advice, ultimately driving lasting change across the mortgage industry.

The Renters’ Rights Bill and its ripple effect on the property market

With the Renters’ Rights Bill edging closer to implementation, advisers are assessing what the changes could mean for landlords, tenants, and first-time buyers alike. Cordelia Smith of Hunters Law LLP joins us to explore how the proposed abolition of no-fault evictions is already influencing investor sentiment, and why small-scale landlords are beginning to reconsider their portfolios. Could this shift open new opportunities for buyers or add pressure to an already tight rental market? Cordelia’s feature unpacks both sides of the story.

IFA Talk Podcast: Navigating complex mortgage cases with confidence

On our latest episode of the special mortgage & property edition of IFA Talk, hosts Jenny Hunter and Meg Bratley are joined by Laura Sneddon, Head of Mortgage Sales & Distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries. In this episode, Laura shares how advisers can unlock opportunities for borrowers facing complex or non-standard situations, from irregular income and wealth transfer to tailored underwriting and vulnerability support.

The conversation also delves into the growing need for flexibility in today’s lending landscape, as advisers navigate increasingly diverse client profiles and evolving regulatory expectations. Laura discusses how specialist lenders are stepping up to fill crucial gaps in the market, offering personalised solutions that traditional frameworks often overlook.

Stay connected to the conversation

Insight doesn’t stand still, so neither do we. Discover daily updates, expert takes, and breaking stories designed to keep brokers and advisers at the forefront of a fast-changing market. So for all the latest news and views on all things Mortgage and Property, keep checking in with us online or on socials.

https://ifamagazine.com/category/mortgage-and-property

With the upcoming budget in November giving us all plenty to think about as property taxation seems high on the Chancellor’s agenda, here’s to an autumn which we hope is filled with innovation, opportunity, and fresh perspective.

Meg Bratley

Social Media and Content Manager,

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine