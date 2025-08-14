THE CISI FINANCIAL PLANNING CONFERENCE 2025 – OCTOBER 2025

Under this year’s heading of the Magic of Financial Planning the CISI’s annual Financial Planning Conference 2025 will be weaving its autumn spell over attendees with world class speakers including from Canada, USA and the Netherlands. Best practice and cutting-edge insights will be shared with the financial planning community.

Home to this year’s Conference will be the stunning backdrop of the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Old Windsor, within an 18th-century mansion and an ex-school, the Georgian white house, in 42 acres of parkland grounds, highlighting this year’s Conference theme of learning.

When is it on?

October 2-3, 2025.

What’s it all about?

The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2025 is the CISI’s annual flagship event, where the financial planning professional community comes together to deepen expertise, exchange insights, and navigate the ever-evolving landscape of financial planning.

It’s an opportunity for financial planners to begin their autumn schedule by connecting with fellow financial planners, old friends, and new contacts sharing best practices and experiences.

The Conference offers a world-class programme of keynotes and panels will bring insights and updates on issues impacting financial planners worldwide. Industry leaders and expert speakers will address the latest trends and strategies.

The Conference also features the CISI Annual Financial Planning Awards on day one, 2October, with a gala awards dinner.

What’s going to be covered?

Over two days, 31 speakers will share their expertise across a range of hot topics including:

From Instinct to Insight: The AI Powered Advisor: Symon Garfield, Director, Capital Markets AI & Digital Strategy, MICROSOFT

Questions you have always wanted to ask the FCA Chair: Philippa Hann, PARADIGM NORTON, Panel: Mel Holman, CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning), COMPLIANCE AND TRAINING SOLUTIONS & Kate Tuckley, FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY

Connected, Compelling and Credible: providing practical techniques to help delegates engage more effectively with colleagues and clients, ensuring your message is both memorable and persuasive. Lee Warren, WRITER, SPEAKER AND PRESENTATION EXPERT

From Canada The foundation of judgment, relationships and wellbeing: Bill Furlong, Mary Crossan, Corey Crossan LEADER CHARACTER ASSOCIATES INC

From the Netherlands, Louis Vollebregt, CEO, MEANS IN PROGRESS BV Facilitating your clients’ energy for your business success

From the USA, Sara Gillo, MARKETING CONSULTANT: It’s not about you, it’s about them, re the power of social media for building long-term relationships

From Canada, Cameron Passmore of PWL CAPITAL (CANADA) andJustin King CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning) MFP WEALTH MANAGEMENT (UK) Global insights in financial planning: a fireside chat

View the agenda

What are the Learning Objectives?

Delegates can obtain 10 CPD hours by attending the Conference.

Learning objectives should focus on deepening knowledge, enhancing practical, technical and soft skills, whilst promoting strategic thinking to elevate client service and practice management of attendees:

Stay informed on the latest regulatory updates, industry best practices, and future trends that may impact financial planning strategies.

Enhance client relationships by applying behavioural finance insights to better understand and manage client’s emotional and psychological responses to financial decisions.

Explore strategies for effectively planning the future of family-owned businesses or privately held enterprises, including business exit strategies.

Leverage the latest financial planning tools and software to improve efficiency, client communication, and decision-making.

Equip professionals with advanced strategies to help clients achieve financial independence and security throughout retirement.

Master communication techniques to build stronger, long-term relationships with clients, especially through challenging financial circumstances.

Feedback on previous sessions

“The Financial Planning Conference is a game changer every year. The diversity of the speakers, the topics and general energy at every conference is electric. I won’t miss this for anything.” Ononuju Irukwu

“The most valuable two days in your financial planning journey. Excellent CPD, enjoyable networking, and a sense of belonging to a financial planning family, all working toward the greater good.” Mark Rogers

Who can attend?

Financial planning professionals, CISI members and non-members, paraplanners and those working within the wider financial services profession with an interest in financial planning.