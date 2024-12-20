The Cumberland expands commercial operations into three new sectors

The Cumberland Building Society has today announced that it has expanded its Commercial offering to cater to a range of new sectors as it looks to support businesses across the North of England and Scotland, with its Kinder Banking approach.

With more than 20 years’ experience in supporting businesses in the Hospitality sector, The Cumberland is now expanding its operations to serve the Healthcare, Professional Services, and Food & Drink sectors.

With its Head Office in Carlisle, The Cumberland will provide services including mortgages, current accounts, and business savings accounts to these new sectors, offering a people-first approach via its experienced and knowledgeable team.

By expanding its commercial offering, The Cumberland will assist a broader range of businesses across its core areas of Cumbria and Northwest England, the Northeast of England, Scotland and Yorkshire.

Businesses operating in The Cumberland’s new sectors, who are looking for financial support, will be supported by The Cumberland’s 28-strong commercial team.

Having developed a strong track record in helping hospitality businesses with their financial needs, The Cumberland’s expansion into new sectors opens its services to a broad range of business types, including care home operators, dentistry practices, veterinary practices and children’s nurseries under the healthcare category.

Accountants, solicitors, and surveyors from the professional services sector, and food and drink manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers, will also be able to benefit from the services provided by The Cumberland.

Driven by its Kinder Banking purpose, which places people at the heart of all the organisation, The Cumberland works closely with customers to help them navigate any challenges they may face.

As part of its Kinder Banking philosophy, The Cumberland offers a rare relationship-managed service, prioritising a personalised customer experience delivered by real people.

The service will see businesses across The Cumberland’s new Commercial sectors provided with a relationship manager, who will work proactively to understand their needs with a view to help during any situation, whether it be good or bad.

With access to a relationship manager, customers will receive hands-on support, with a real person who understands their business available to speak whenever needed, meaning issues can be dealt with quickly and efficiently. Scott McKerracher, Head of Commercial at The Cumberland, said: “At The Cumberland we believe in responsible banking that puts people first. This approach has served us well for more than 170 years and so it’s great that we can now roll this out into new sectors.

“It is a natural progression for us to expand into different sectors, enabling us to extend our Kinder Banking approach to a wider range of businesses, offering them not just the financial services they need, but also a human touch which will help guide them moving forward.

“We’re incredibly excited to extend our offering to the Healthcare, Professional Services, and Food & Drink sectors and we look forward to working with organisations within them.”

Businesses looking to find out more about how The Cumberland Building Society can support them can visit: www.cumberland.co.uk/business