The Exeter appoints James Shepherd as Non-Executive Director

UK health and life insurer The Exeter has today announced the appointment of James Shepherd to the Board of Directors, as a Non-Executive Director, effective 2nd February.

Shepherd joins The Exeter after concluding a 37-year career at Swiss Re and GE Capital, where for the last 14 years he has moved between the roles of COO of the global reinsurance business, serving as Chief Transformation Officer for the Group, and leading the global in-force life and health business.

From his early career in underwriting, through extensive experience in operational, data, and technology management, to his global leadership of valuation and claims functions, he brings exceptional breadth and depth of expertise that will greatly benefit the organisation.

Shepherd also brings 25 years of transformation expertise spanning technology, process improvement, organisational design, and governance. This experience will further strengthen The Exeter’s position in the UK health and life insurance sectors.

James Shepherd, Non-Executive Director at The Exeter, commented:

“I am thrilled to join the team at The Exeter, a business that I see as truly trying to close the protection gap by designing products for traditionally underserved customer segments. Peter Hubbard and Isobel Langton have set out to expand what they provide for their members, and I look forward to helping them deliver on this ambition.”

Peter Hubbard, Chair of The Exeter, added:

“It’s a privilege to welcome James to the Board and to The Exeter. He brings an exceptional depth of experience across health and protection, combined with his strong track record in governance, operations and transformation initiatives within our sector.

“As a mutual, our long-term focus is on improving outcomes for our members and supporting advisers in closing the protection gap. James shares that commitment, and it will be a pleasure to work closely with him as a Board member.”