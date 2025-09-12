The Exeter comments on latest NHS waiting list data

With the NHS releasing its latest referral to Treatment (RTT) waiting times statistics recently, Karen Woodley, Head of Healthcare Distribution at The Exeter, reacts to the latest figures.

Karen Woodley, Head of Healthcare Distribution, The Exeter, comments:

“Rising NHS waiting lists have been a continued challenge in the UK for a while now, as each month makes it clear that the public health service needs continued support. The NHS is the core around which our idea of healthcare in the UK is built and even though we’ve seen improvement this month, waiting lists still present difficulties for patients and politicians alike.

It’s positive that we have seen a reduction in waiting lists, however, the pace of recovery for the NHS is still likely to be slower than many would like to see. We need effective measures in the interim, and many UK workers are continuing to explore private health options to plug the gaps. In the current climate, preventative healthcare options – such as early screenings – may provide a cost-effective method of managing the financial and emotional challenges of long-term illness.

A prolonged wait to see a medical professional may lead to illnesses or injuries developing into a more serious problem. Private healthcare options can help here, offering the chance to hopefully prevent an illness developing to the point where an individual needs to wait for surgery or more in-depth treatment on the NHS. It’s a huge relief to the patient, but also one less name added to NHS waiting lists.”