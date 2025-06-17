The Exeter launches life product on underwriteMe’s protection platform

UnderwriteMe, a leading provider of digital underwriting and technology solutions for the life insurance industry, is delighted to announce the launch of The Exeter’s Life Insurance product on its Protection Platform, further strengthening its mission to help advisers cover more clients, faster.

From today, advisers can access fully underwritten quotes for The Exeter’s Life cover, alongside other insurers and products, in a single journey. This means advisers can also benefit from multi-benefit discounts when buying several products from The Exeter, making comparisons and buying even more efficient.

“We’re excited to welcome The Exeter Life product on the Protection Platform,” said Mark Cracknell, Commercial Director at UnderwriteMe. “Their commitment to innovation and adviser-centric design aligns perfectly with our goal to streamline protection distribution and improve outcomes for customers.”

Jack Southcott, Head of Protection Proposition at The Exeter said: “We’re extremely pleased to make our life insurance more accessible to advisers and customers through this partnership, reflecting our commitment to both digital transformation and widening access to insurance.

“Our new multi-benefit plans allow advisers to mix and match our life and income protection, while we continue to provide life insurance for customers with pre-existing conditions who may find it difficult to get cover elsewhere.”

Rick Brough at The Insurance Surgery commented: “Exeter’s Real-Life plan is a great addition to The Protection Platform. It’s good for clients, as those with higher loadings may still secure coverage at the point of sale without needing medical evidence. It should reduce the number of pre-sales underwriting calls from our process as we’ll utilise the Protection Platform’s real-time pre-sales underwriting tool available. It’s a smart step for both companies.”

The Protection Platform is currently used by thousands of financial advisers across the UK to research, compare, and submit applications for fully underwritten protection products from leading insurers. The addition of The Exeter’s Life Insurance product enhances both the breadth of choice and the adviser experience.