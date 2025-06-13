The Exeter release 2024 claims statistics, showing an increase in claims paid

UK protection and health insurer The Exeter has today announced its 2024 claims statistics for health insurance, income protection, and life insurance products.

In total, The Exeter saw claims paid reach £61 million in 2024, with income protection and life insurance claims (including terminal illness) totalling £17.7 million. The insurer also paid £41.8 million in health insurance claims across the same period.

Nine out of ten new health insurance claims authorised in 2024

The results show 90% of all new private health insurance claims were paid by The Exeter in 2024, with the main reason for claim being due to musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders. Where claims could not be paid the main reason was due to claims made during the policy moratorium period.

Musculoskeletal conditions the main reason for claiming on income protection

In 2024 The Exeter paid 93% of new income protection claims, with over a thousand claims from members (1,091). The average age of those claiming on its Income First product was 38, with the average length of claim being 76 weeks for a full-term income protection policy and 75 weeks for limited benefit policies.

The biggest reason for income protection claims was due to musculoskeletal conditions, followed by mental health and hip/knee conditions.

All life insurance claims paid in 2024

The Exeter also reported that 100% of life insurance and terminal illness claims were paid in 2024 with £5.2 million paid to members. The average age of members at claim was 57 for life insurance and 56 for terminal illness.

CEO of The Exeter, Isobel Langton said:

“No one wants to be in a position where they need to make an insurance claim – especially when the claim is due to ill health, injury, or the loss of a loved one.

“Our latest claims figures highlight the valuable peace of mind that insurance can provide and also reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our members when they most need us.”