The FCA has confirmed plans to streamline the way firms report complaints to them

The FCA says that the improvements will improve data quality and strengthen consumer protection across the sector.

According to the FCA in an update released today, five separate existing complaints returns will be replaced by a single consolidated return. This approach will simplify reporting for firms, reduce duplication, and support more consistent and comparable data collection.

A key feature of the new process is the requirement for firms to report complaints involving customers in vulnerable circumstances. This will enable us to monitor outcomes for those at risk and ensure that firms are providing appropriate support to those customers.

Sarah Pritchard, deputy chief executive of the FCA said:

‘These improvements are a significant step forward in ensuring transparency and consistency across the sector. By streamlining returns and introducing clearer guidance, we’re making it easier for firms to provide high-quality complaints data while strengthening our ability to protect consumers, particularly those who are most vulnerable.’

We will also introduce improved guidance and fixed 6-month reporting periods for all firms. This will provide timely insights, drive better benchmarking, and help ensure that consumers and the market benefit from high-quality, actionable complaints data.

These changes reflect the FCA’s commitment to protecting consumers and being a smarter regulator, while reducing unnecessary burdens on firms. We will work closely with industry to support a smooth transition to the new reporting process, with the first reporting period under the new process running from 1 January to 30 June 2027.

For more information, view the full policy statement and updated guidance on the FCA website.

Commenting on the update, Richard Pinch, Senior Director of Risk at Broadstone, said:

“The finalised complaints rules from the FCA will make it simpler for firms to report and improve transparency whilst simultaneously strengthening protections for vulnerable customers. It delivers on the regulator’s objectives of cutting additional burdens on firms without losing, and indeed building, consumer protections.

“The additional granularity in data that the regime will create is to be welcomed as it will ensure accountability at firm level, more efficient regulatory scrutiny and a greater ability to intervene on behalf of consumers. The new regime will begin at the start of 2027 giving firms plenty of time to prepare and deliver a smooth transition to the new reporting processes.