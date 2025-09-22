The Flower Group launches analysis solution to help advice firms grow

The Flower Group today announces the launch of powerful all-in-one data analysis tool Growth Centre, designed to support the commercial growth of financial planning businesses.

Growth Centre brings together advisers’ clients, plans and business data into one visual suite of intuitive tools, offering clear and actionable insights to support commercial decision-making. The tool can help firms identify business inefficiencies, and provides data and insights to support succession planning.

Key features of the Growth Centre dashboard:

Firm-, regional- and adviser-level insights including income and AUM.

Data segmentation by assets, client count, concentration risk and age of client.

Client and AUM waterfall charts to show how assets and clients flow through the business, conversion rates and adviser productivity.

Strategic decision support using data to inform resource allocation, expansion planning and operational improvements.

Company-wide income overview to track total revenue across all streams.

Adviser income breakdown to support remuneration planning and benchmarking.

Detailed AUM breakdown by platform and product.

Platform migration tracker to monitor asset and client movements.

Client review tracking to help firms meet regulatory expectations.

Client segmentation and value analysis to help advisers prioritise high-value relationships.

Advisers can also use the dashboard to respond to an FCA data request, with a single page supplying answers to the client-based questions in the regulator’s return.

The second part of the proposition is Growth Consultants. Advice firms can partner with one of four experienced Flower Group consultants who will create a bespoke financial plan for the business. They also provide firms with up-to-date valuations, and assess what they could be worth in the future. This helps business owners plan for growth.

Finally, the proposition include Growth Funding, to connect businesses with financing and help them structure acquisitions, sales or management buyouts. And Growth Partners gives advice firms access to other businesses which can support them with particular operational challenges they face.

Gordon Flower, Founder of The Flower Group, commented: “The biggest challenge small- to medium-sized advice firms face is that they dedicate so much time to client work that they have little capacity left to work on growing their business. The Flower Group recognises this problem, and we developed the Growth Centre as a solution. More than just a dashboard, the Growth Centre is a comprehensive interactive tool kit, providing a wraparound resource to help businesses grow, not just sell. The platform gives advisers a view of their business from a new perspective, as if looking at it through the lens of a CFO. With this data-driven view, they can see their growth prospects and build a more successful business.

“By combining valuable insights across the key areas of commercial, product, income and client, the Growth Centre allows advice business leaders to make better, faster decisions. It also enables them to meet increasingly intensive regulatory demands for data with ease. The early feedback we’ve had from advisers is that they are delighted to have such granular insights into their business and can now generate much more valuable reports with improved data standards.”