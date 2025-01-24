The Flower Group launches groundbreaking M&A support service for wealth management sector

The Flower Group has announced the launch of its innovative M&A support service, a market-first offering tailored for the wealth management sector. Since its debut, the service has already made a significant impact, working with 8 acquirers and 30 sellers, representing a combined £6 billion in Assets Under Administration (AUA).

Designed to streamline and accelerate the acquisition process, The Flower Group’s service provides end-to-end support for sellers, ensuring they are fully prepared for the demands of due diligence. Leveraging over 20 years of M&A expertise, the service helps reduce transaction timelines by an average of six weeks, delivering faster, more efficient outcomes for both buyers and sellers.

Using its team’s expertise as CFOs, the Flower Group is not only able to slash the time taken for due diligence during acquisition but ensure both seller and acquirer are armed with a full suite of information with which to aid an efficient integration process post-sale. With a deep understanding of what questions a buyer will have as well as what a seller would need to demonstrate, the Flower Group will reduce any administrative burden, speed any potential deal towards close and help boost business growth.

Gordon Flower, founder of the Flower Group, said: “The due diligence process when selling an advice business can be very onerous, but we have the resources to reduce this long process and cut the time to completion. We specialise in working with small firms with less than £5m turnover. I saw an obvious gap for someone to support sellers gather the required information required by acquirers for their review. “

Andy Wilkie, Managing Director at The Flower Group added: “Working with over 30 sellers we really get a feel for the challenges they face when facing the due diligence process. It can be a mammoth task when dealing with the sheer volume of complex information required. Since we launched this service we have been absolutely delighted with the response we have seen from sellers who are so appreciative of the services that we provide and really recognise the value of professional support at this stage in their business journey.”

The Flower Group anticipates an even busier 2025, with increasing demand for its services as more sellers look for expert guidance during their M&A journey. With plans to onboard additional acquirers and expand support to new sellers, the company remains committed to helping clients maximise value and achieve seamless transitions. By continuing to simplify and accelerate the M&A process, The Flower Group is well-positioned to solidify its role as a trusted partner for sellers navigating the complexities of business sales.