The gift that grows – a fifth of adults would consider investing ‘little & often’ in 2026

This Christmas, a third of UK adults (31%) expect to receive money, including 23% who expect a gift and 11% who expect a bonus from their workplace. Gen Zs (66%) and Millennials (49%) are more likely to expect extra money this holiday season.

Nearly half (48%) of adults said they would be likely to save extra money this Christmas if they received it, compared to a fifth (20%) who say that they would consider investing the money. However, investing is a particularly popular option with Gen Z (40%) and Millennials (33%).

Little and often

One in five UK adults (21%) say they are likely to start a small regular investment of £10 to £50 in 2026. Again, young people are more likely to take the first step and start investing, with more than two in five (41%) Gen Z and a third (33%) of Millennials considering setting up a small, regular investment next year.

However, 41% of UK adults say they are unlikely to set up a small, regular investment next year, despite just 1 in 10 (11%) already investing on a regular basis. Part of the reason behind this reluctance could be that UK adults overestimate how much money they need to start investing. The average amount Britons believe they need to start investing is around £41,300, with those between 18 and 30 overestimating even more, at around £58,000.

The survey showed that only 22% know they can begin investing with less than £50, a feature now offered by many platforms as either an initial lump sum or a regular investment.

Even a small amount invested on a regular basis can make a significant difference to an individual’s long-term financial wellbeing. For example, if you had invested £50 per month into a typical global equity fund over the last five years it would be worth £3,906 today, over £900 more than had the money been kept in cash in their bank account. This does not account for the pernicious effect of inflation, which reduces the value of cash savings over time.

Whilst cash savings remain an important part of financial planning, especially for short-term needs and emergencies, investing has the potential to deliver long-term growth and help individuals grow their purchasing power.

Miranda Seath, Director of Market Insights at the Investment Association, said:

“With many people expecting cash gifts or end-of-year bonuses this Christmas, 2026 could be the year to start a habit of investing. Little and often investments can be a crucial first step towards building long-term savings and financial resilience.

“Our research shows that Gen Z and Millennials are especially interested in starting their investing journey, and with their longer time horizons, they can benefit particularly from setting up a small, regular investment. Historically, just £50 per month invested into a typical global equity fund has grown by over £900 more than if the same amount was kept in cash.

“Potential investors don’t need thousands to start – with as little as £1, anyone can take the first step towards building their financial future. Putting away a small amount of money each month is often a more accessible way to start investing and over time this can grow into a substantial nest egg to support your future goals.”