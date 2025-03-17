Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

The Mortgage Works reduces rates across new business buy-to-let range

Matt Williams

·

On Saturday 15 March, The Mortgage Works reduced rates by up to 0.30 percentage points across selected buy-to-let products for new customers with rates starting from 3.24%.

New business reduced rates include:

Buy To Let – two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) at 3.24% with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.15%)  
Buy To Let – two-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 3.54% with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.20%)
Buy To Let – two-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 4.84% with no fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.30%)

Full details of all rate cuts can be found here.

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “With rates starting from 3.24% these latest reductions from The Mortgage Works will help widen market access for buy to let investors.”

 
 

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

Podcast Mortgage and Property
IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

IFA Talk Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts