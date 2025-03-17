The Mortgage Works reduces rates across new business buy-to-let range

On Saturday 15 March, The Mortgage Works reduced rates by up to 0.30 percentage points across selected buy-to-let products for new customers with rates starting from 3.24%.

New business reduced rates include:

Buy To Let – two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) at 3.24% with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.15%)

Buy To Let – two-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 3.54% with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.20%)

Buy To Let – two-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 4.84% with no fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.30%)



Full details of all rate cuts can be found here.

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “With rates starting from 3.24% these latest reductions from The Mortgage Works will help widen market access for buy to let investors.”