The most annoying co-worker habits revealed – and how to avoid being the office nuisance

With over 21,000 TikTok posts under the hashtag #coworkerproblems, it’s clear that annoying colleagues remain a persistent workplace issue. 2024 taught us all to be more ‘mindful and demure’, but some colleagues have been quick to forget office etiquette going into 2025.

Office space experts Instant Offices have compiled a list of some of the most talked about irritating co-worker habits mentioned online and provided tips to ensure you’re not the one causing frustration in the office.

1. Never stops talking:

From dominating conversations to constantly talking whilst people are trying to get on with their work, non-stop talking is something that frustrates many people.

Tip: If you think this could be you, try and practice active listening to try and encourage other coworkers to contribute. If the office is quiet, consider pausing the conversation or moving it to the online platform.

2. Micromanaging from non-authority figures:

A big frustration expressed on the app is being told what to do or controlled by someone who lacks the authority to do so.

Tip: To avoid this, focus on collaboration rather than control. Trust your fellow colleagues to manage their own tasks and offer support only when needed.

3. People who are proud about not taking breaks:

The coworkers who boast about not taking their lunchbreak and using their holiday allowance.

Tip: Normalise taking breaks and encouraging a healthy work-life balance. Remember that overworking can lead to burnout and your holiday allowance is there for a reason.

4. Chronic complaining:

Constant negativity can drain team morale and create an unpleasant work environment.

Tip: Shift your thinking to focus on solutions rather than problems to try and avoid bringing down your co-workers. If there’s an issue, discuss the challenges constructively. If you find yourself constantly moaning or complaining, try taking a step back and reconsidering your own mindset.

5. Eating other people’s lunch:

Unsurprisingly, stealing someone else’s lunch remains a classic office annoyance.

Tip: This one is simple – if you didn’t bring it in and it’s not communal food, don’t touch it. Respect for personal property is crucial in an office community.

Navigating an office space with your colleagues can sometimes feel quite daunting. The most important thing to remember is to be mindful of and respect your team members’ space and property so that everyone can work in harmony.