The reality behind Divorce Day, insight from Charles Russell Speechlys

Sarah Jane Boon, a partner in the family law team at Charles Russell Speechlys, explains why the idea of “Divorce Day” oversimplifies separation, and how rising costs and legal changes are leaving many couples under increased pressure.

“The concept of ‘Divorce Day’ overlooks the reality for most couples. Separation isn’t sparked by a single festive row – it’s usually the result of months, if not years, of emotional and financial strain.

Whilst divorce rates are falling, this isn’t necessarily a sign of stronger marriages. More couples are choosing to cohabit, but many simply can’t afford to separate. Rising living costs, frozen property markets and higher mortgage rates have left thousands stuck in limbo, unable to move on.

November’s Budget has only made things harder. The mansion tax, changes to pension rules and frozen tax thresholds are adding cost, delay and complexity to an already painful process.

Divorce is never easy, but there are ways to make it less damaging. Clear communication, a focus on the future, and avoiding inflammatory language all help reduce conflict. Where children are involved, they must be shielded from adult disputes and protected from parental point-scoring. A clear parenting plan can provide structure, stability and reassurance at a time of uncertainty.”