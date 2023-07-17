Digest

The richest crypto country in the world: Which country has the most crypto billionaires?

by | Jul 17, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon with billions of dollars being invested in the market every day. Crypto casino experts Wegamble investigates which countries have emerged as leaders in this field, and who have produced the most crypto billionaires. 

  • The United States leads the way in terms of the number of crypto billionaires and total net worth amount.
  • Prominent crypto billionaires such as Chris Larsen, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Michael Novogratz, Brian Armstrong, and Barry Silbert are based in the US.
  • Other countries such as China, South Korea, and Canada have also produced notable crypto billionaires.

The United States leads the way with the highest number of crypto billionaires. Many of the prominent names on the list are based in the US, such as Chris Larsen, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Michael Novogratz, Brian Armstrong, and Barry Silbert. The US is also home to some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase and Kraken, further cementing its position as the richest crypto country in the world.

Number of crypto billionaires per country 

CountryNumber of Crypto Billionaires
United States9
China2
Canada1
Saint Kitts and Nevis1
South Korea1

Richest Crypto Country 

 
 
CountryTotal Net Worth Amount (USD)
United States28,600,000,000
China12,300,000,000
Canada1,000,000,000
South Korea950,000,000
Saint Kitts and Nevis465,000,000

The list of crypto billionaires includes some of the most prominent names in the industry. Among them, Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, stands out with a net worth of over $10 billion. Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple, follows closely behind with a net worth of $2.6 billion. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founders of Gemini exchange, are also notable, with a combined net worth of over $3 billion.

Other prominent names on the list of crypto billionaires include Tim Draper, Michael Novogratz, Brian Armstrong, Dan Larimer, Anthony Di Iorio, Barry Silbert, Brad Garlinghouse, Roger Ver, Jihan Wu, Matthew Roszak, Brock Pierce, Gary Wang, Song Chi-Hyung, and Jed McCaleb.

The US has a highly developed financial market and a conducive regulatory environment, making it an attractive destination for cryptocurrency investors and entrepreneurs. The country has also seen a surge in institutional investment in cryptocurrencies, with major firms such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, and Square investing heavily in Bitcoin. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also begun to provide regulatory clarity around cryptocurrencies, which has helped to boost investor confidence.

 

Other countries that have produced crypto billionaires include China, South Korea, and Canada. Jihan Wu, the co-founder of Bitmain, a leading manufacturer of Bitcoin mining hardware, is one of the most notable crypto billionaires from China. Song Chi-Hyung, the founder of Dunamu, which operates the Upbit cryptocurrency exchange, is one of the most prominent crypto billionaires from South Korea. Anthony Di Iorio, co-founder of Ethereum, is one of the most notable crypto billionaires from Canada.

NameCountryNet Worth (USD)
Changpeng ZhaoChina$10.5B
Chris LarsenUnited States$2.6B
Cameron & Tyler WinklevossUnited States$3B
Tim DraperUnited States$1.2B
Michael NovogratzUnited States$2.6B
Brian ArmstrongUnited States$2.4B
Dan LarimerUnited States$600M
Anthony Di IorioCanada$1B
Barry SilbertUnited States$3.2B
Brad GarlinghouseUnited States$10B
Roger VerSaint Kitts and Nevis$465M
Jihan WuChina$1.8B
Matthew RoszakUnited States$1.4B
Brock PierceUnited States$1.1B
Gary WangChina$4.6B
Song Chi-HyungSouth Korea$950M
Jed McCalebUnited States$2.4B

A spokesperson for Wegamble commented, “The United States has emerged as the richest crypto country in the world, with the highest number of crypto billionaires. The presence of prominent cryptocurrency exchanges and a conducive regulatory environment has made the US an attractive destination for cryptocurrency investors and entrepreneurs.”

Wegamble follows a rigorous process to provide ratings and recommendations for fiat casinos. They conduct thorough research on the site’s history and complaints, register an account, and deposit funds to experience the platform. By playing games and withdrawing funds, they evaluate the casino’s performance. Using complex algorithms, they assess over 40 ranking factors and generate ratings.

 
 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x