The Royal Mint Reports Record-Breaking Quarter as Gold Demand Surges

Investors seeking safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty have driven online bullion coin revenue up 306% year-on-year.

Insights from royalmint.com reveal silver and platinum demand also rising sharply.

Digital precious metals investment options have seen unprecedented growth, up 206% year-on-year.

Record-breaking online bullion coin sales have been reported by The Royal Mint for the third consecutive quarter.

From January to March 2025, revenue from bullion coins increased by 46% on the previous quarter – and a remarkable 306% compared to Q4 of the 2023/24 financial year. This is the strongest start to any calendar year since The Royal Mint began selling bullion products online, highlighting the continued investor appetite for haven assets.

Demand was driven by combination of price momentum – gold hit new all-time highs in GBP 17 times during the quarter – and the appeal of Capital Gains Tax exempt bullion coins as a tax-efficient investment. The total weight of gold coins sold rose 208% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter, while gold coin revenue was up 329% compared to the same period last year.

The number of customers purchasing gold from royalmint.com increased by 46% compared to the same period in 2024. More customers bought bullion online from The Royal Mint in the current financial year than in any previous tax year.

While gold remains the cornerstone of investor portfolios, interest in other precious metals is also accelerating due to more accessible price points. Revenue from the sale of silver bullion was up 134% year-on-year. Demand for Digital Silver also surged, with the weight sold up 887% year-on-year and 86% quarter-on-quarter. Overall, Digital Silver revenue grew 1,268% compared to the same period in 2024.

Platinum has also piqued investor interest. The weight of platinum sold was up 53% year-on-year, with Digital Platinum sales climbing 133% by volume and 151% by revenue. The number of platinum buyers rose 23% compared to Q1 2024. With gold trading at historically high premiums to both silver and platinum, investors appear to be repositioning for potential value opportunities in the broader precious metals market.

In total, The Royal Mint’s digital bullion product revenue rose 206% year-on-year and 28% quarter-on-quarter, marking the strongest performance for digital metals in the company’s history of trading.

Commenting on the data, Stuart O’Reilly, Market Insights Manager at The Royal Mint said: “The sustained surge in gold demand shows the growing appeal of safe-haven assets in today’s economic climate.

“As gold continues to reach new highs, that momentum has driven further interest in The Royal Mint’s physical silver, platinum, and digital precious metals products, which offer more accessible entry points for investors.

“This activity signals a shift in investor sentiment, as more individuals seek to protect and grow their wealth amid global volatility.”