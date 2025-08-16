The secret to better engagement at work? A work friend

With workplace loneliness on the rise, HR experts are urging companies to prioritise connection, as well as providing tips on how to build connections remotely.

Stephen Neale Senior Lead, People Experience at leading HR software provider Personio, has shared the five key benefits of workplace friendships, and why they could be the secret to stronger performance, retention, and wellbeing.

Friends = better, faster ideas

Workplace friendships can boost team creativity by removing communication barriers. When people feel safe around each other, they’re more open to brainstorming, honest feedback, and sharing ideas without fear of judgment.

2. Feeling burnt out? Workplace friends can be the best stress relief

Research has shown that 1 in 5 Brits often or always experiences loneliness at work, so connecting with colleagues can help combat this. Having friends at work provides a built-in support network, reducing feelings of isolation, stress and burnout.

3. Why having a work best friend doubles retention

Employees who feel emotionally connected to their team are more likely to stay in their jobs. Research shows that having a best friend at work can double your likelihood of being engaged in your job3. Creating a friendly, social atmosphere in a tight talent market can be a smart retention strategy.

4. Friendships combat new job nerves and improve onboarding

Friendships can be a lifeline for new or remote employees, helping them feel welcome and included. Buddy systems, social Slack channels and casual team meetups, whether online or in-person, all create space for natural friendships to form.

5. Real friendships are the key to company culture

Workplace friendships help build a more open, inclusive culture by encouraging empathy, trust, and cross-team connection. Employees forming genuine bonds across departments or seniority levels breaks down barriers and reinforces a sense of shared purpose.

Renae shares 5 ways to build work friendships when you’re remote:

Start the week with a virtual coffee (not just meetings!) Turn off Slack DMs and use video when possible Suggest a fun question at the start of team calls Join interest-based channels (think pets, playlists, memes) Ask someone for help — it’s a natural icebreaker

For more insights on HR trends, check out the Personio blog.