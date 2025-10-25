The South East leads the UK when it comes to side hustle success

The data comes from the small business payments provider, Remitly Business, which spoke to over 1,000 side hustle owners to explore how side hustles are taking shape in 2025, from who’s doing them to how much people are really earning.

How much do you typically earn monthly from your side hustle? Central England Northern England Northern Ireland Scotland South East England South West England Wales Nothing yet 5% 7% 0% 2% 4% 8% 5% Less than £100 33% 34% 46% 40% 35% 48% 41% £100 – £499 41% 27% 46% 34% 32% 30% 41% £500 – ££999 7% 15% 8% 7% 14% 1% 9% £1,000 – £1,999 4% 6% 0% 3% 8% 5% 5% £2,000+ 1% 3% 0% 7% 4% 4% 0% Prefer not to say 0% 0% 0% 0% 1% 1% 0% It varies too much to be able to say 8% 8% 0% 7% 5% 3% 0%

According to the data, people in South East England are the most likely to earn the most from their side hustles, with more than a quarter (26%) bringing in £500 or more each month. Northern England follows behind (24%), showing that entrepreneurial spirit is thriving right across the country

Remitly Business’s experts give five tips to start and sustain your side hustle: