The South East leads the UK when it comes to side hustle success

The data comes from the small business payments provider, Remitly Business, which spoke to over 1,000 side hustle owners to explore how side hustles are taking shape in 2025, from who’s doing them to how much people are really earning.
|How much do you typically earn monthly from your side hustle?
|Central England
|Northern England
|Northern Ireland
|Scotland
|South East England
|South West England
|Wales
|Nothing yet
|5%
|7%
|0%
|2%
|4%
|8%
|5%
|Less than £100
|33%
|34%
|46%
|40%
|35%
|48%
|41%
|£100 – £499
|41%
|27%
|46%
|34%
|32%
|30%
|41%
|£500 – ££999
|7%
|15%
|8%
|7%
|14%
|1%
|9%
|£1,000 – £1,999
|4%
|6%
|0%
|3%
|8%
|5%
|5%
|£2,000+
|1%
|3%
|0%
|7%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|Prefer not to say
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1%
|1%
|0%
|It varies too much to be able to say
|8%
|8%
|0%
|7%
|5%
|3%
|0%
According to the data, people in South East England are the most likely to earn the most from their side hustles, with more than a quarter (26%) bringing in £500 or more each month. Northern England follows behind (24%), showing that entrepreneurial spirit is thriving right across the country
Remitly Business’s experts give five tips to start and sustain your side hustle:
- Start small and test your idea: Avoid big financial commitments upfront. Test your concept with a low investment to see if there is genuine interest or demand.. If you are selling a product, try a limited batch first or implement a pre-order model to gauge interest.
- Track everything: Use budgeting tools or a basic spreadsheet to track income, expenses, and time spent. This will help you understand your side hustle’s actual profitability and clearly see whether your time investment is worth the return.
- Save for taxes: In the UK, self-employed or side hustle income over £1,000 per year needs to be declared. Set aside around 20-30% for taxes. Many new side hustlers underestimate tax calculations. You may also need to register for Self Assessment with HMRC.
- Diversify income sources: Don’t rely on one platform. Algorithms, platform policy changes, or market saturation can affect your income stream overnight. To stay resilient, explore complementary revenue streams (like coaching, subscriptions, or licensing your content/skills).
- Be smart about managing your side hustle income: Be intentional with your earnings, regardless of whether you’re saving, reinvesting, or sending money to loved ones. If possible, create a separate business account, pay yourself a regular ‘salary’ from side hustle profits, and consider your long-term goals.