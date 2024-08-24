These London boroughs have most affordable newly built housing, revealed

Havering has the lowest median price for newly built housing at £298,750

Enfield came second with £371,500, and Hillingdon came third with £375,000.

Bexley and Croydon ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

A new study has found that Havering has the lowest median price for newly built housing out of all local authorities in London.

Home insurance broker One Sure Insurance analysed data from the Office for National Statistics to determine which local authorities had the lowest median price for all types of newly built housing last year. These results were isolated to London, then compared and ranked from the lowest to the highest prices.

Havering came first in the study with the lowest median new housing price of £298,750. The borough is mainly suburban, with large areas of protected open space, extends into the London Riverside redevelopment area of the Thames Gateway.

Enfield ranked second with a median new housing price of £371,500. It is an Outer London borough and forms part of North London, being the northernmost borough. The main communities are Edmonton, Enfield, Southgate and Palmers Green.

Hillingdon came third with a median new housing price of £375,000. It includes most of Heathrow Airport and Brunel University and is the second largest of the 32 London boroughs by area, alongside being the westernmost London borough.

Bexley ranked close behind in fourth with a median new housing price of £379,250. The borough is within the Thames Gateway, an area designated as a national priority for urban regeneration, and forms part of Outer London.

Croydon came fifth with a median new housing price of £415,000. It is the most populous London borough, as well as the sixteenth largest English district, and has become one of London’s leading business, financial and cultural centres

Other local authorities in the top ten include Bromley, Lewisham, Harrow, Sutton, and Newham.

Westminster came last in the study with the highest median new housing price of £1,809,875. This area primarily has high-rise flats for purchase and sits in the centre of the city with many of the most important buildings in London.

A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance commented on the findings:

“This study provides valuable insight into the range of prices for newly built housing within local authorities across London. While it does not show us what the highest and lowest prices are, these median price points offer a perspective on the potential average cost for new housing.

“It is notable that the median new housing prices in London are far higher than the highest-ranking positions for England and Wales as a whole, which suggests that living close to the capital city drives up the price of new housing. This may be why boroughs in Outer London are the most affordable when compared to the likes of Westminster.

“There are also many boroughs in the list that lack of data for most types of housing. This might mean they either only have recorded pricing data for newly built flats and maisonette houses, or they were the only housing types available in those areas last year, which may be indicative of the current housing market.”

Lowest median prices for all types of newly built houses across London in 2023