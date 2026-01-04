These UK cities have the most job vacancies per capita right now

Cambridge has emerged as the job seeker’s paradise in Britain, smashing records for employment opportunities nationwide.A new study by digital agency E Innovate analysed job vacancy figures from 342 local authorities between 2017 and 2022, plus current listings on Glassdoor.

Cambridge ranks first for employment opportunities nationwide. The university city left rivals in the dust with an amazing 11,135 job vacancies per 100,000 residents.

Manchester grabbed second place but trailed far behind with 7,827 vacancies per 100,000 people.

University towns dominated the rankings. Oxford clinched third place with 7,345 vacancies per 100,000 locals.

Bristol wasn’t far behind in fourth with 7,128 positions, while Reading rounded out the top five with 5,830 vacancies per 100,000 residents.

Top 5 UK local authorities for job opportunities

Rank Local Authority Population (2021) Job Vacancies per 100k 1 Cambridge 144,714 11,135 2 Manchester 549,853 7,827 3 Oxford 160,021 7,345 4 Bristol 471,117 7,128 5 Reading 173,170 5,830

The nation’s biggest cities had surprising results. London managed only 18th place with 4,186 vacancies per 100,000 residents. Birmingham performed worse, finishing 29th with 3,471 positions per 100,000 people. The high populations in these cities have an impact on job availability as more people are applying, however the gig economy with companies such as Uber or Just Eat thrive in population centres due to their business models.

At the opposite end sits Broadland in Norfolk, offering only 290 vacancies per 100,000 residents. This makes job hunting there 38 times harder than in Cambridge.

East Renfrewshire in Scotland offers little better, with just 310 vacancies per 100,000 people putting it second-last nationwide. Another Scottish area, East Dunbartonshire, struggles with only 404 vacancies per 100,000 locals.

South Staffordshire scrapes in fourth from bottom with 412 vacancies per 100,000 residents. Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast and Glens completes the bottom rankings with 435 positions per 100,000 people.

Bottom 5 UK local authorities for job opportunities

Rank Local Authority Population (2021) Job Vacancies per 100k 1 Broadland 132,247 290 2 East Renfrewshire 96,580 310 3 East Dunbartonshire 108,900 404 4 South Staffordshire 110,793 412 5 Causeway Coast and Glens 141,664 435

Karim Salama, Founder of E-Innovate, said:

“These figures expose a massive gap in job opportunities across UK regions, highlighting the north-south divide clearly. University cities have become employment powerhouses by attracting knowledge-based businesses that are looking for graduates, specifically in tech and business sectors.

“Those university cities also have plenty of seasonal and part time opportunities that help students to fund their study. It’s important to recognise that job boards or websites don’t distinguish between sectors or if a job is full or part-time, making studies like this an excellent overview.

“Where you live dramatically impacts your job prospects. People willing to move could boost their career chances and earning potential overnight. However, residents should be careful to check job details and ensure that they suit the applicant.”