Titan Square Mile launches a new MPS range focused on quality and value to deliver long-term client outcomes

Square Mile, now rebranded as Titan Square Mile, today announces the launch of a new distributor Model Portfolio Service (MPS), a powerful integration of Square Mile’s award-winning research capabilities with Titan Wealth’s operational infrastructure, scale and broader investment management expertise.

Following Titan Wealth’s acquisition of Titan Square Mile in February 2024, this marks the latest major product collaboration between the two, delivering a solution that combines in-depth fund research with investment management expertise and operational scale to reduce costs and enhance client outcomes.

This new proposition complements the tailored MPS solutions that Titan Square Mile has been providing to advisers on a co-manufactured basis for over a decade. Drawing on the same investment management expertise, it broadens the firm’s offering to reach a wider adviser marketplace.

The new Titan Square Mile MPS comprises a wide spectrum of portfolios designed to meet varied investment outcomes, risk profiles and cost considerations (see Notes to editors for more detail):

Six passive profiles portfolios

Five blend portfolios

Five active portfolios

Five sustainable portfolios

One income portfolio

Each portfolio is constructed using the highest-conviction funds from across the market that have been identified and analysed by Titan Square Mile while leveraging leading investment strategies managed by Titan Investment Solutions. Every holding meets rigorous standards for quality and purpose, providing a competively priced and diversified range of strategies while ensuring alignment with clients’ long-term financial goals.

Titan Wealth’s scale means that the new MPS range offers institutional-level cost efficiency through access to lower-cost share classes, unitised modules, and an integrated investment infrastructure. Together, these deliver very competitive pricing and low Ongoing Charges Figures (OCFs).

Distributed directly to financial advisers and available across leading investment platforms, the new Titan Square Mile MPS range supports compliance and reduces operational overheads, with clear documentation, independent fund selection, and adaptable servicing.

Richard Romer-Lee, CEO of Distribution for Titan Wealth and CEO of Titan Square Mile, commented:

“The new Titan Square Mile MPS range is a great example of our shared commitment to performance, value and tailored client outcomes, and philosophy of investing in quality for the long term. Drawing on the group’s high-quality research and operational infrastructure and investment management skills, we’ve created an offering that stands out for its transparency, accessibility, and strength of execution. Amid market volatility, advisers and clients alike can rely on our proven portfolio management approach and long-term investment philosophy.”

Richard Romer-Lee, CEO of Distribution for Titan Wealth and CEO of Titan Square Mile