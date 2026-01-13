Titan Wealth acquires Innes Reid Investments Limited

Titan Wealth today announces its intent to acquire Innes Reid Investments Limited (Innes Reid), a financial advice firm based in Chester, UK. The acquisition will add £590m of assets under advice to Titan Wealth’s £38bn of assets under advice and management. Innes Reid will become part of the Titan Wealth Group.

Innes Reid provides financial planning advised solutions to a diverse client base, including high net-worth individuals, business owners and retirees. Its core services encompass investment portfolio management, retirement and pension planning, inheritance tax and estate planning and protection solutions, all tailored to individual client objectives.

The business has grown to manage over £590m of assets under advice serving over 2,500 clients since its inception in 1999, led by Mark Reidford, who founded the business. They have a team of 10 highly qualified and seasoned financial advisers who provide fully independent and impartial financial advice on all available products in the market, with over 150 years of industry and advisory experience between them.

Operating from a well-established office in Chester, the firm combines personalised, relationship driven services with disciplined investment services focusing on long term value creation and will expand Titan’s growing presence in North West England.

Andrew Fearon, Joint Group CEO and Head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said: “We’re excited to welcome the highly experienced Innes Reid team. We’re looking forward to strengthening our financial planning advice in Chester and the surrounding area. This acquisition boosts our regional footprint in the UK and strengthens our ability to deliver locally based relationships for all our clients. We look forward to working with their team to make available the extensive range of client-focussed solutions that we now have for all our Advisers at Titan Wealth.”

Mark Reidford, Managing Director of Innes Reid, said: “This acquisition is a positive step in strengthening the long-term sustainability of Innes Reid. It allows us to enhance the support, resources and infrastructure behind our advice, ensuring we can continue delivering positive client outcomes in everything that we do.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.