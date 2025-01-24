Titan Wealth expands with acquisition of Advisa Wealth

Titan Wealth is proud to announce the acquisition of Advisa Wealth, a Jersey-based financial advisory firm, subject to regulatory approval. This strategic move strengthens Titan’s international financial planning capabilities and enhances its presence in the Channel Islands. Advisa Wealth manages £525 million in assets and serves over 1,800 clients with a strong reputation for tailored financial solutions and exceptional client retention, boasting a 95% retention rate.

Founded in 1995, Advisa Wealth is a leader in independent financial planning, offering a wide range of services, including lifestyle planning, investment advice, life protection, and corporate solutions. Advisa’s experienced management team and 10 advisors join the Titan Wealth group, further solidifying its position as a premier financial services provider.

This acquisition complements Titan’s recent purchase of Ravenscroft International, bolstering its capabilities in both financial planning and wealth management in Jersey and Guernsey. Together, these moves reflect Titan Wealth’s bold ambition to expand its footprint and achieve its vision of managing £100 billion in assets within the next five years.

Andrew Fearon, Joint Group CEO and Head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Advisa Wealth into the Titan Wealth family. Their dedication to putting clients first aligns perfectly with our ethos. This partnership strengthens our position in the Channel Islands and opens exciting new opportunities for growth.”

Trevor Griggs of Advisa Wealth shared: “Joining Titan Wealth provides us with the scale and resources to further enhance and develop our client services. We’re excited to collaborate with Titan’s extensive network and expertise to drive mutual success.”

The acquisition subject to regulatory approval.