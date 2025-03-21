Top-performing funds honoured at LSEG Lipper European Fund Awards 2025

LSEG Lipper announced the winners of the LSEG Lipper European Fund Awards 2025, held in the City of London. Eight fund family groups and 290 top-performing funds were honoured.

The best funds in Europe

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards honour those funds with the highest score in the Lipper Leader rating for Consistent Return over the three-, five- and/or 10-year periods. Overall, 108 funds won an award for the three-year period ended November 30, 2024. Also, 100 funds were recognized with a Lipper Fund Award over the five-year period, and 82 funds won the prestigious trophy for the 10-year period

Brandes European Value Fund A USD won the LSEG Lipper Fund Award for the Equity Europe category over the three-year period, while Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV European Equities EUR A Dis won for the five- and 10-year periods.

Alken Fund Small Cap Europe – R was named the LSEG Lipper Fund Award winner for Equity Europe Small- and Mid-Cap over the three-year period, while Hermes Linder Fund SICAV – Hermes Linder Fund Class AR Shares EUR won over the five-year period, and Janus Henderson Horizon Fund Pan European Smaller Companies Fund A2 EUR was top over the 10-year period.

Within the bond classifications, DNB Fund – Nordic Flexible Bonds Retail A (EUR) won the LSEG Lipper Fund Award for the Bond Europe over three years, while Berenberg Credit Opportunities R A was named the best fund over the five- and 10-year periods.

The best fund family groups in Europe

Competing against 76 other fund families for the 2025 claim to fame as the best equity large fund family group, Northern Trust took the top billing, while Alken Asset Management, competing against 117 other fund families, took the top honours as the best equity small fund family group.

Within the fixed income space, DNCA Investments was named the best bond large fund family group, outperforming 67 competitors. Corum Butler was crowned as the best bond small fund family group.

There were 57 and 41 asset managers competing for large and small fund family groups, respectively, in the mixed-assets funds segment. Danske Invest won the trophy for the best mixed-assets large fund family group, while Swiss Rock was at the top of the leaderboard for the best mixed-assets small fund family group.

The winning large and small fund management firms for the overall award demonstrated a combined above-average risk-adjusted performance within its bond, equity, and mixed-assets product lineup. In this category, there were 47 and 12 fund families, respectively, competing for the prestigious trophy. Rothschild was named the best large overall fund family group for 2025, while GAM took the top billing for the best small overall fund family group.

Emily Prince, Group Head of Analytics at LSEG, commented: “The number of fund management groups in each category highlights the strong competition for the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, which honour fund managers who demonstrate excellence in the industry. These awards celebrate the achievements of the asset management industry, recognizing firms that showcase a strategic investment approach and deliver exceptional results.”