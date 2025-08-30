Top tips to prevent being hit by a devastating cyber-attack before the year-end

As we enter the last quarter of the year, Roy Shelton, CEO of managed services provider Connectus Group has warned that business leaders needs to be increasingly vigilant to rising threats.

Mr Shelton said: “Hostile actors thrive on a lack of vigilance. Dropping your guard in the run-up to the end of the year could be a very costly mistake. Cybercriminals exploit any weakness — and without proper defences, even a minor oversight can lead to a major breach. Implementing protective cybersecurity measures is like plugging a leaky dam — every hole must be sealed.”

To help SME businesses safeguard against rising threats, Roy has shared six essential cybersecurity tips. These combine practical steps and expert-led services to build a robust and resilient security posture:

1. Start with a Cyber Audit

Begin by understanding your digital landscape. A thorough cyber audit highlights vulnerabilities, identifies compliance gaps, and guides your next steps. Connectus provides full-spectrum audits and support for Cyber Essentials and IASME Governance — aligning closely with ISO 27001 standards.

2. Deploy a Fully Managed Cybersecurity Service

Rather than relying on patchwork tools, invest in a 24/7 managed solution like Connectus Protect. This covers proactive monitoring, real-time threat detection, incident response, outbreak control, and quarantine measures — all designed to keep your business operational and secure.

3. Run Vulnerability Scanning & Penetration Testing

Ethical hacking simulates attacks before criminals get the chance. Regular testing reveals hidden flaws and strengthens your systems, helping you close gaps before they’re exploited.

4. Engage Virtual DPO and CISO Services

Many SMEs can’t afford full-time senior security staff. Virtual Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) provide expert oversight, ensuring compliance and strategic risk management without the hefty salary.

5. Use Ongoing Threat Intelligence & Reporting

Cyber threats are evolving rapidly — malware, ransomware, and IoT-based attacks are increasing year on year. A good managed service provides continuous threat intelligence, outbreak alerts, and actionable reporting to keep you informed and prepared.

6. Invest in Cybersecurity Training & Awareness

Human error remains a top cause of data breaches. Equip your team with cyber awareness training and pursue relevant accreditations. When your people are informed, they become your first line of defence — not your weakest link.

With attacks becoming more sophisticated and frequent, delaying action can be disastrous. Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue — it’s a critical business priority.

For more information and free advice, visit www.connectus.org.uk.

