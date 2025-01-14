Torsten Bell appointed as Pensions Minister as the role changes hands again

Following today’s news of the appointment of Torsten Bell as Pensions Minister, Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter has shared his reaction to the announcement as follows:

“Torsten Bell’s appointment as a joint Parliamentary Secretary in HM Treasury and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Work and Pensions signals Labour’s intention to place pensions policy at the heart of its economic agenda.

“Bell’s background as an economist and his tenure as chief executive of the Resolution Foundation provides him with a solid background for the pensions brief and will enable him to grasp the complexities of a sector that is so critical to the financial well-being of millions.

“While Bell has previously advocated for radical pension tax reforms – such as moving to flat-rate pension tax relief and capping the tax-free lump sum at £40,000 – these ideas often fail to account for the practical realities facing savers who have relied on the stability of the existing system.

“That said, his dual appointment, like Reynolds role, across Treasury and DWP reflects the broader implications pensions have for the economy and the public finances. Labour’s commitment to the state pension triple lock, despite fiscal constraints, will test his ability to deliver on manifesto promises while ensuring long-term sustainability.

“Bell’s appointment also underscores a perennial issue, which is the revolving door of pensions ministers. This role, pivotal to the retirement prospects of millions, has seen a succession of short-lived appointees, each struggling to leave a meaningful legacy.

“The pensions industry is eager for a minister who can combine vision with execution and remain in post long enough to deliver meaningful reform.“