Transact set to launch new integration with Plannr

Transact and Plannr are delighted to share details of a new integration, which will speed up the account opening process – saving time and reducing risk for advisers. The new solution connects Transact’s leading UK platform and Plannr’s CRM software to streamline the process of opening wrappers on Transact, through the seamless transfer of client data.

Manual data entry and the associated risk of error when handling client data can be a headache for advisers. Our partnership utilises Transact’s powerful account opening API and Plannr’s open API to reduce rekeying, whilst maintaining data integrity, providing security, and reducing risk for advisory firms.

The collaboration will make it quicker to generate an illustration or onboard a client from the CRM to the Transact platform. System integration is part of both Plannr and Transact’s strategies to create a fully integrated adviser ecosystem.

The solution will be launched to advisers this week and is free to advisers who use Transact and Plannr. Advisers who use Plannr can find out more details about the collaboration by visiting their community page.

*Rated first for overall service by advisers – 2025 Investment Trends UK Adviser Technology & Business Report.

Tom Dunbar, CEO of Transact, said:

“I’m so pleased to see the hard-work that has gone into developing our API capabilities starting to bear fruits for advisers. Our integration programme is designed to help advisers run more efficient businesses, with lower administration costs and reduced risk. Collaborating with Plannr is another exciting step towards making this strategic priority a reality, which will deliver tangible benefits for advisory firms.”

Gareth Thompson, CTA of Plannr, added:

“At Plannr, we believe your back-office software should serve as a single source of truth, the central hub from which all advice is delivered and executed. This latest release marks another step forward in our combined mission to deeply integrate advice tools and platforms within Plannr, ensuring data consistency and reducing the need for manual re-entry. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Transact on this development, it’s another stride toward greater adviser efficiency for our mutual clients.”